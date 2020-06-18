Taking issue with BLM movement, removal of Confederate monuments
What is Black Lives Matter? A third political party? Instead of campaigning, they protest and destroy.
If they “matter” so much, why are so many blacks killed each weekend in Chicago, New York, St. Louis or other cities and they don’t protest? Don’t their lives “matter”?
History is part of life. What happens today becomes history tomorrow. Some people are now “offended” by Confederate monuments, statues, and flags. Now they must be removed, or defaced. What about the people who are “offended” by statues and monuments of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks or other prominent black people? Shouldn’t those statues, monuments, etc., be removed also, or defaced?
A lot of black businesses were destroyed and looted by both blacks and whites. Some of the businesses were owned by hard working, decent black people or employed decent black people. Why didn’t Black Lives Matter stop the destruction and looting?
This group appears to be using vulnerable and easily influenced people to protest and destroy. Their signs displaying vile and trashy messages tell volumes about the mentality of the protesters.
Now they want you to take a knee.
True Americans stand for the flag — and kneel before God.
Joan W. Mullins
Murray
Endorsing Mayor Harless as the right leader for Paducah’s future
Someone asked me what I thought Mayor Brandi Harless has done for the community. There isn’t space here to enumerate Mayor Harless’s accomplishments.
Her Q&A on the WPSD Local 6 website is a good place to start, and a good comparison of the candidates’ qualifications — or lack thereof. But one thing Mayor Harless and the commissioners have done is garner the attention of Weyland Ventures, one of Kentucky’s most respected developers. We should take pride in the fact that Weyland believes Paducah’s downtown is worthy of their multi-million dollar investment. I wish I could understand why some think we should give a sagging parking lot greater consideration than a multi-use development, encouraging more engagement along our scenic riverfront. I just can’t follow that logic.
I can say that when I talk to young professionals in the community, what I get is that they want more — more amenities, innovative opportunities, ways to develop our unique brand, more of what they love about this community.
That’s really all the impetus I need to say yes to all the possibilities that this thriving community holds for the future. I want to hear what we’re going to do on our way into the next decade, not what we’re not going to do.
I want to make sure that more of those young potential leaders come home, like Mayor Brandi Harless, to take us vibrantly into the future.
Darlene Mazzone
Paducah
