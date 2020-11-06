Syretha Moore, age 67, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, 1:40 a.m., at her residence.
She was a member of Waldo Baptist Church in Metropolis, Ill.. She retired as a layout coordinator for the Paducah Sun and was the owner/operator Moore’s Brightmore Home Care of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Jones and Domesta Green Jones, two sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Louis R. Moore of Paducah, Ky.; one son, Brandon Louis Moore of Louisville, Ky.; several grandchildren; two sisters, Heloise Greene of Paducah, Ky., and Judith Thomas of Louisville, Ky.; six brothers, Thomas Jones, L.G. Jones, Joe Jones, Jewel Jones, and Anthony Jones, all of Paducah, Ky., and Frederick Jones of Fulton, Ky.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Ill., with Trad York and Louis R. Moore officiating. Entombment will follow on Monday, November 9, 1 p.m., in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle of leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
