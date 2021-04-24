Symsonia taking steps toward sidewalk project

SYMSONIA — A planned sidewalk project for this northeast Graves County community is coming more into focus and county officials are planning to convey more information to local residents at a community meeting this coming week.
Graves County Third District Commissioner Todd Hayden had previously updated the Graves County Fiscal Court on the project. At recent virtual meetings of the court, he had announced members of the community could attend a meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Symsonia Elementary School, and learn more about the plan.
According to Hayden, the approximate 2 miles of sidewalks would run along Lisa Lane off Ky. 131 and Ky. 534 to the Sunshine Trailer Park. The exact plan would depend on funding.
“There are a lot of students and kids who live up there, and we’re hoping to get up through there so they will have a good way to get to the playgrounds in the summertime or get on their bikes and not have to get on the main road and give them access to get to places instead of getting on the road,” he explained.
The project’s roots are in the Symsonia Community Development Corporation, which formed around 2012 under Tony Smith, who was county judge-executive at that time. According to Hayden, a cellular telecommunications tower was constructed on property the county owned and the provider paid rent for using the property. Smith decided to use the payments on needs in Symsonia and formed a committee that eventually incorporated into the development corporation.
Initial projects centered around the local veteran’s memorial park and paying lighting bills for it, new playground equipment at Symsonia Elementary, supporting local fundraisers and organizations, as well as an annual scholarship to a Graves County High School graduate from the Symsonia area.
“We decided we wanted to do something a little bigger and we thought about sidewalks,” Hayden said. The community has various points of interest, such as a Dollar General store, restaurant, churches, boutiques and school, but safe foot traffic space along roadways like Ky. 131 and Ky. 348 was virtually non-existent.
While the development corporation didn’t have enough funding to tackle such a project on its own, Hayden said members — himself, Michelle McKee, Roger McManus, Marvin Bell and the late Rick Johnson — figured they could apply for a grant and match funds that way. In 2019, under then-Gov. Matt Bevin, they were awarded a grant for just over $500,000 with the corporation providing a 20% match.
Paul Cloud Engineering did initial survey work to get right-of-ways lined out with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Hayden stressed the positives of adding sidewalks for the community’s use, such as enhancing properties, safety and convenience for residents, especially the elderly, to walk to the Dollar General, school or to community events like the Slabtown Festival without walking through grass or on the roadway, itself.
Still, he has heard questions and concerns, which he hopes the Thursday meeting will be able to address. Hayden said to cover several topics, he has invited Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, a representative from Kentucky State Police, Judge-Executive Jesse Perry, fellow court commissioner Tyler Goodman, and Symsonia Elementary principal Courtney Story.
“People are worried about what it’ll do to their property and if they’ll have to weed eat around them. The sidewalks are level to the ground and folks can mow over them in most spots,” Todd Hayden said. “For 98% of it, I’m going to say you can mow over them.”
Most of the sidewalk space would be on state right-of-ways. In other instances, KYTC would need to ask for permission to access a property’s right-of-way.
Regarding liability if someone were to fall and injure themselves, he said the state and county could write an agreement and “if crews have to get on somebody’s property, we’ll have to change the deed and say the sidewalk is on county property. That would relieve them of liability and the county would just own the sidewalk and not the property on either side. It’s not like we’re taking your property.”
Hayden said he had also heard questions why the Symsonia Community Development Corporation didn’t focus on other areas for the community like water infrastructure funds. He said local officials keep their eyes out for funding opportunities across a wide array of areas and don’t want to turn down any opportunity to fund local projects.
“You put in for all sorts of stuff and you don’t get everything, but if you turn down something your chances of getting a water grant in the future is going to be nil,” he explained. “Once you’re enhancing your community, they’ll keep you enhancing it, is what I believe.”
Hayden pointed to the sidewalk access around Fancy Farm as an example of connecting a community to itself.
“Every day, especially when the weather gets nice, people are constantly walking,” he said. “I live outside of town, me and my wife, we’ll drive into town and park and walk to get our exercise. My dad does the same thing; goes to the graveyard to visit mom’s grave and walk on sidewalks for about 30 minutes to get his exercise. People do that all the time.
“It’s not just to benefit the people in town but benefit the whole surrounding community,” Hayden added. “You see your neighbors more and run into your neighbors more than you would normally.”
A proposed timeline would be to begin the bidding process following the community meeting and have that stage done by early summer with work completed by early fall.
