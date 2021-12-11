The city of Benton is moving forward with the replacement of seven-mile waterline from Old Symsonia Road to the Graves County Line.
The question has been how to fund the $3,502,920 project. This discussion began at the council’s November meeting.
The city can provide some money and has applied for an American Rescue Plan Act grant, but more funding is needed. A decision was made at a special called meeting on Dec. 2 to add a $20 surcharge to the 369 customers that will access the new line.
“That would pay a little bit over half, I mean if we are figuring right, if we get the grant like we think we will. You know we started out they guaranteed us a 30% grant, and then they went to 20% and now they said we would be very lucky if we get 10%,” said Mayor Rita Dotson.
The customer that will hook to the waterline do not pay sewer, trash fees or taxes to the city of Benton.
“I don’t feel like the taxpayers should have to take on the majority of this. I think we should share in it, but I don’t think we should take on the majority,” Dotson said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the sale of surplus property on govdeals.com of a Ditch Witch XT855 for Benton Gas; and a 2009 Dodge Charger and 2006 Crown Victoria for the police department.
- Approved an amendment to the Benton Gas budget of up to $46,000 for the purchase of a mini-excavator.
- Discussed different options for the property that was acquired at 1211 Poplar St.
