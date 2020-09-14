The Paducah Symphony Orchestra is preparing to kick off its season in plain air with a scaled down concert from its brass section on the Carson Center lawn this Saturday.
Dubbed Brass on the Grass, the show is the first of what the PSO hopes will be many smaller performances that can adhere to health precautions this season. Reece King, the PSO’s executive director, can’t wait to get back in the swing of things.
“I think it’s very important that we get going and return to some sort of normal,” King told The Sun, “as long it’s within standard health guidelines. I know the musicians would appreciate the work and are ready and eager to play. So I’m very excited about it.”
King, a trombone player himself, is doubly eager to hear this show from a live brass ensemble, particularly with an eclectic program like this one that is slated to include everything from Renaissance-era music to Beatles tunes and the premiere of a brand new composition from Metropolis, Illinois, native Lee Sanders.
“Lee was the first person I met at Murray State when we were undergrads. We’ve been friends ever since then,” King said. “He’s just a super guy. We needed one more piece to complete the program … and I thought ‘I wonder if Lee’s got something,’ so I just emailed him and as it turns out it’s going to be the world premiere of his ‘Four Rivers Fanfare.’ ”
Sanders will be at Saturday’s performance to conduct the brass section through the debut of his composition.
Other pieces in the program include Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man, Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” and “My Old Kentucky Home.”
“There’s going to be a lot pieces during this concert that people who aren’t fans of brass music will enjoy or recognize,” King added. “It should be a really fun show.”
In addition to staging the event outdoors, King and the symphony staff are taking numerous precautions to preserve the health of their patrons and musicians: socially distanced pod seating for patrons from the same households; a 200-person attendance cap; social distancing of the musicians; and the time limit to comply with the findings of air saturation studies around music performances.
Tickets for the one-hour program cost $25 and are available via www.paducahsymphony.org or by calling 270-444-0065. The show will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. More information can also be found on their website.
