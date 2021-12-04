Swing Wright, located next to Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, offers residents and visitors a place to swing off on the tee, outdoors or indoors year-round.
Phillip Wright, of Princeton, owns the business. He said he is preparing for winter indoor golf and driving range operations.
Wright said his TruGolf simulator helps bring in 75-80% of revenue during winter and deer hunting season. He said the majority of golfers are hunters and vice versa. January is a a busy month at Swing Wright. Around 250 rounds are played a month, he said.
Wright established himself within the golfing community while working at Mineral Mound for 15 years.
He said he decided to start a golf business in 2005 and entered into a partnership. He ran the range with his partner for a brief period but concluded it wasn’t feasible at the time.
In October 2018, Wright took over the operation — the range started sometime in the 1990s.
In July 2019, Wright constructed a structure for the golf simulator. He plans to add at least one more.
“I have future plans to have more, but right now you’ve got to be a little cautious about how much money you spend, you want to add but not overdo it. I’m just doing small chunks at a time each year,” he said.
Next year, Wright is building a short-game practice area, a green, and sand bunker.
To maintain robust competition and clientele, he hosts an indoor golf tournament every other week.
Following the success of the range and indoor golf play, Wright started offering lessons and selling retail products. He offers golf club rentals as well.
“One of the biggest things in the 1990s — some mistakes that were made — is they didn’t want kids on the golf course disturbing the members and paying customers,” Wright said.
“They’re the future of the game and they’re the future keeping the business open.”
