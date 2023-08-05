You can’t be a proper redneck if you don’t know the difference between a sweat bee and a corn fly.
Actually, anybody who does much of anything outside in the heat hereabouts should be able to discern between these two insects. Yet, those of us with more, should we say, rustic inclinations may benefit more with this entomological enlightenment.
This time of year, when daily heat and humidity are around their obnoxious peaks, almost any human with normal glands is going to perspire when spending much time outdoors. If you work or exercise out in it to any extent, you may sweat freely.
Such exuded bodily moisture effectively is bait for sweat bees. They are drawn to the salt in human perspiration. Evidently, it is pretty tasty to them.
A name for these insects came pretty easily. Little bees seemingly drawn to sweat must be sweat bees. But then again, every little thing that flies in to enjoy your salty hide is not a sweat bee.
There is a class of bugs that we can accurately call sweat bees. Scientifically, they are classified as Halictids, miniature bees of which there are more than 500 species. (I certainly could not swear to this. They all look like, well, sweat bees to me.)
These genuine sweat bees are solitary bees in contrast to other varieties like honeybees or bumble bees that live in colonies. Halictid bees typically dwell in holes in the ground. Each female occupies her own nest hole. There is no communal nest and, therefore, no angry swarm of tiny bees to guard such a thing.
Most sweat bee species produce individuals that are black to brown with translucent wings. The miniature bees are about ¼-inch in length. While they are bees, they are also relatives of both ants and wasps. Indeed, a sweat bee without wings would look much like a black ant — and about the same size as many, too.
Sweat bees don’t bite us. They don’t come looking for trouble. They aren’t blood suckers nor diners seeking human tissues. They are attracted to us only for the salt contained in the perspiration we ooze onto the surface of our skin.
But this proximity, the fact that sweat bees light on our skin to slurp up our salty waste, allows bad things to happen. A female sweat bee, like other bees, does produce a mild venom and packs a tiny stinger with which to deliver the juice.
A lady sweat bee has no plan to sting when she lands to lap up salt, but if you, the sweat bearer, move in such a way to trap the bee with pressure from above, she will react defensively and squirt a tiny dose of venom into the skin where she is detained.
In the scheme of things, a sweat bee’s sting is not a major jolt. It hardly compares with that of, say, a red wasp or yellowjacket. But it smarts. If you catch a sweat bee on the inside of an arm, at the crook of an elbow, giving her an inadvertent little squeeze, you might say a bad word and you will try to avoid doing that again in the future.
I suppose that people who are highly allergic to stings could have significant distress from sweat bee stings, but most conflicts with these salt lickers result in only minor and short-lived pain.
Counter the annoyance of possible sweat bee stings with the reality that these tiny insects are important pollinators. Along with such as the more-heralded honeybees, the largely overlooked sweat bees do yeoman’s work in pollinating all sorts of flowering plants, including those that help sustain human life.
But all “sweat bees” in common jargon are not really sweat bees.
Those insects that cluster around our sweaty skin on hot summer days include the commonly-named corn flies, which officially are hover flies. Hover flies are actual flies and not bees. Each has a single pair of wings as do other flies. A hover fly is typically about 1/3-inch long (a tiny bit larger than a sweat bee) and has an abdomen that is banded in yellow and black.
I suppose the yellow/black color scheme is responsible for many people identifying hover flies as bees. Yet, these little bugs neither can sting like female bees, nor do they bite like some flies. They don’t harm us in any way, even if they should get trapped against our skin.
Adult hover flies, indeed, feed on plant nectar. They like the taste of sweat salt from humans, but otherwise they don’t target people for sustenance. Meanwhile, the larvae of hover flies are known to feed voraciously on aphids, therefore benefiting humanity by reducing damage to farm crops.
The common name of corn fly for the hover fly may have come from their routine presence around corn fields, or it might be related to the yellow, corny color of the bug’s body. Whatever, it is good to have them around our fields.
None of these generalized “sweat bees” are really bad. Both the actual sweat bees and the hover or corn flies can be annoying. Just remember not to swat or otherwise press the genuine sweat bees against your sweaty skin.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.