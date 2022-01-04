Two men have been arrested and a Kentucky State Police investigation is underway following an armed robbery in which a trooper opened fire on the suspects, striking one of them.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, authorities said Mayfield Police officers were called to Cash Express on Paris Road in Mayfield on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Employees gave the police a description of the suspects and their truck, and police found the vehicle soon after. Officers tried to stop the truck, but it drove off.
Authorities said officers with the Glasgow Police Department responded to the call along with KSP troopers. The Glasgow officers pursued the truck, and a passenger in the truck started firing at officers.
However, the officers lost sight of the truck and ended the pursuit.
A short time later, state police said troopers spotted the truck and began another pursuit. Again, shots were fired from the truck toward the officers, and a trooper returned fire, striking Isaiah Bentley in the truck and ending the pursuit on U.S. 45 North just south of Cline Road, authorities said.
Bentley was taken by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. He was released and taken to the McCracken County Jail. The second suspect, James Hawkes, was also arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Bentley, 26, of Lexington, was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Hawkes, 25, of Dresden, Tennessee, was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He is also being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Both are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the trooper-involved shooting. Its investigation into the incident remains open.
