The suspect in the murder investigation of a special education teacher pleaded guilty in the McCracken County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney James Mills said Kelvin Richardson, 57, pleaded guilty to four charges, including murder. Mills said Richardson accepted a sentence of life without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.
Richardson was charged after the shooting death of C.D. McCord, a teacher who previously taught at McCracken County High School and Paducah Middle School, in May 2020. Paducah Police said at the time of her death that McCord was found dead outside her Fountain Avenue home.
In the days following the news of her death, groups organized a celebration of life for McCord. A scholarship was also established in McCord’s honor for Paducah Tilghman graduates interested in pursuing a career in special education.
According to a previous report from The Sun, Richardson told police that McCord was trying to help him adjust to life outside of prison. Paducah Police said McCord had taken out a protective order against Richardson in March 2020.
Richardson was charged with one count of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, violation of an interpersonal protective order, and fleeing or evading police.
"Ms. McCord was loved by the community and very well thought of, and the whole situation is just heartbreaking and awful," Mills told The Sun. "Hopefully, having the case resolved will help bring closure to the family."
Mills said if he was convicted in trial, Richardson could have faced the death penalty. Richardson will be sentenced on May 4, Mills added.
