A suspect in the Sunday gunfire incident in the area of Glenwood Drive has been arrested.
Stanley D. Crume, 29, of Cairo, Illinois, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning and was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Arrests have now been made in four of the six shooting incidents in Paducah or McCracken County from June 4 through Sunday, with one suspect still at large, authorities said:
• June 4, Willow Oaks Apartments, two injured, no arrests (victim Kiante Vaughn arrested on weapons charges).
• June 5, Cardinal Points Apartments, no injuries, Rodrrick Moore arrested.
• June 8, Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments, none injured by gunfire, no arrests.
• June 8, Colony Drive Apartments, one injured, one killed, Rodrrick Moore arrested.
• June 10, Forest Hills neighborhood, one killed, Justin Wells arrested for complicity, Khalil Griffin at large, charged with murder.
• Sunday, Glenwood Drive, no injuries, Crume arrested.
Officers were called at 8:36 p.m. Sunday to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. A home in that block was struck by gunfire, but no one was reported injured.
The investigation revealed that the gunman went to a house on Glenwood Drive looking for someone acquainted with Darrius White, the man killed in a June 8 shooting on Colony Drive.
The suspect "produced a handgun" and an argument ensued. The man then fled and fired multiple shots as he ran, authorities said.
Paducah Police detectives’ investigation led them to determine that it was Crume who went to the house and waved a handgun in the face of a woman there, according to a department news release.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about any of the recent shootings in Paducah is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP-411).
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
