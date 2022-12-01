It has been 25 years since Christina Ellegood’s sister, Nicole Hadley, died as a result of the Heath High School shooting. Nicole, 14, was one of three students, along with Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger, 15, who were killed that day. Five other students were injured on that Monday morning in December 25 years ago.
This year, Ellegood said the anniversary of the shooting — and Nicole’s death — feels different.
“For me, this is the first year that we don’t have something looming behind us. We now know the shooter is never gonna be released from prison. So, for me, it’s definitely given a sense of relief,” Ellegood said.
Earlier this year, Michael Carneal, now 39, was up for parole. He pleaded guilty to the charges resulting from the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years. In September of this year, the Kentucky Parole Board voted unanimously to require Carneal to serve the remainder of his life sentence with no further chances at parole.
It’s a comfort for her parents, brother and family, Ellegood said, to know the person responsible for her sister’s death will be behind bars for the remainder of his life.
“It’s nice not to have some sort of countdown that you’re also thinking about. That definitely has made this week easier on me, just to know the anniversary is here, but we don’t have that countdown going on and there’s not something looming over us on what’s ahead, what else are we gonna have to deal with,” she said.
But that still does not bring Nicole back.
The family has thought about who Nicole would be if she were still here today, or think about all the things she has missed, but Ellegood said they have chosen to focus on the good things Nicole brought into their lives and make sure her memory stays alive.
Nicole was a caring, giving person who made people feel important and was friends with everyone, her sister described. Ellegood recalled her sister always enjoyed making someone laugh. Nicole also had a giving spirit, which is part of the reason Ellegood said Nicole was such a staunch advocate of organ donation during her lifetime. Even at the age of 14, Ellegood said her sister knew she wanted to be an organ donor and help others in some way.
That’s how the family remembers Nicole. They laugh, share silly memories, make jokes — at times where Ellegood said others may think it inappropriate, but that’s how the Hadley family has always been. They focus on the positive side of things, even in the face of the tragedy that ended her life.
“Nicole definitely did a lot that would make us laugh, and I guess remind us of the good times we had with her. That’s what we focus on, not on the fact that she’s not here and all the things she’s missed out on,” she said.
Of course, it has taken Ellegood and her family time to get to this point. After the shooting, she thought she would be heading back to class the next day along with the rest of her classmates, as Heath officials made the decision to remain open on Dec. 2, 1997, the day after the deadly shooting. Her parents shut down that idea right away, Ellegood recalled, and it was not until a week later, after her sister’s funeral, that she returned to the school grounds.
No one’s experiences at Heath High School completely matched hers. She was the only student who survived that fateful day at Heath who also lost a sibling to the shooting.
“I didn’t want what happened to change who I was, and I just wanted to be a normal person again,” Ellegood said.
Back in 1997, there was almost no one Ellegood could turn to who had experienced what she, and other Heath students, had experienced. It was a world pre-Columbine, pre-Virginia Tech, pre-Sandy Hook, pre-Parkland, pre-Uvalde — one where something like this was a rare, incomprehensible tragedy.
She uses this experience to help others that have had to face the same situation in their schools and helps them through the healing process.
Nearly five years ago, Ellegood, who lives in Paducah along with her husband and two stepchildren, volunteered to do just that in her own backyard when a deadly school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. She felt called to do everything she could to help Marshall County students and staff go through what she and her Heath classmates and staff went through two decades prior.
Ellegood meets people she did not know 25 years ago that can still recall where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the Heath High School shooting. For those who lived here at the time, Ellegood said the shooting affected everyone in the community.
She has also worked with the community to make sure the event and those who lost their lives to the shooter, including her sister Nicole, are not forgotten.
Five years ago, Ellegood was part of a group that worked to get a new memorial dedicated to those who died and those who were injured in the shooting. The five injured students were Shelley Schaberg, Kelly Hard Alsip, Melissa “Missy” Jenkins-Smith, Craig Keene and Hollan Holm. The new memorial was dedicated on the 20th anniversary.
Ellegood also works to promote organ donation, something Nicole was passionate about. Nicole was able to donate several organs when she died, a decision that was even recognized by then-President Bill Clinton. Nicole, even at her young age, constantly shared her views on the importance of organ donation, Ellegood said, which made her family’s decision to donate Nicole’s organs comforting knowing they would honor her memory.
Faith remains a driver for Ellegood and her family, as their faith also helped them through the toughest of times. Throughout all of this, Ellegood hopes she has become a better person and she hopes to continue advocating for the missions Nicole would be fighting for if she were by her side today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.