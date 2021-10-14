The city of Paducah is partnering with the Federal Reserve Banks to encourage local businesses to complete the Small Business Credit Survey.
The Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS) is an annual survey by the Federal Reserve Banks of for-profit firms with fewer than 500 employees. These small businesses represent more than 99% of all employer establishments in the United States.
The survey is open through Nov. 19 to businesses currently in operation, those recently closed and those about to launch.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete with questions about business conditions and performance, financing needs and the effects of the pandemic. All responses are confidential, and no personal information is requested.
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison said the survey could bolster small businesses in Paducah.
“Partnering with the Federal Reserve Banks will be beneficial to Paducah since we will gain insights on the small business population,” he said. “Small businesses are critical to our local economy. Knowing more about how they are faring will help us determine how to improve the local environment to increase their success.
“I encourage Paducah’s small businesses to participate to make your voices heard.”
To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3iV8fg7.
