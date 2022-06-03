CADIZ — Cautiously and one at a time, the four red wolf pups emerged from their den, sniffing in the grass, chewing on sticks, licking the poles holding their fence together or tumbling over their father who, naturally at his age, mostly seemed interested in a nap.
Their mother, Ember, a four-year-old female, was brought in to the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station a little over a year ago, primarily to provide companionship for Jasper, the pups’ father, who at 13 years old is nearing the end of the usual life expectancy for the endangered species, according to John Pollpeter, the lead naturalist.
Pollpeter said red wolves don’t usually show signs of pregnancy until very near the end of their two-month gestation period. So workers at the nature station weren’t clued in that they’d soon have four new pups to take care of until less than a week before the April 26th birth.
“We weren’t really fearing that they would breed, so we didn’t separate them during breeding season,” Pollpeter said of the amorous adults, but considering Jasper’s importance to the red wolf breeding program, the surprise was a welcome one.
Red wolves, which once populated much of the southeast United States, were declared extinct in the wild in 1980, a few years after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began a captive breeding program with 14 of the few remaining red wolves in the wild.
Pollpeter said Land Between the Lakes has participated in the breeding program since 1991, and he joined the program a few years later.
He said Jasper was brought to LBL from Chattanooga, but two attempts to breed him since failed, as female wolves at the nature station died due to various health problems.
Ember was brought in to be a companion, and would likely have been destined for breeding once Jasper died.
“He was deemed, at the age of 12, probably unable to breed,” Pollpeter said.
Due to the animals’ social nature, “we don’t like to separate them if we don’t have to.”
Pollpeter said Jasper’s genes are particularly valuable, as he’s only four generations removed from one of the wolves that was used in establishing the breeding program, and his genes haven’t spread as much as other lines.
Even so, the low original number of animals used has created what Pollpeter called “a genetic bottleneck” that could cause unsuccessful breeding, or health issues like birth defects or still births. Plus it’s not always known if wolf parents will have the skills necessary to rear their young properly.
Thankfully, Pollpeter said, the four pups are all healthy, though a fifth did not survive the first 24 hours.
The red wolf breeding program aims to create stable populations of wolves in the wild, and Pollpeter said these pups — two male and two female — will potentially serve as breeders for litters that might be bred in seclusion with the goal of establishing new populations or integrating into current populations.
With that in mind, he said, the nature station doesn’t plan to push interaction with humans outside of feeding and medical care, so they remain wary of humans. Visitors will see more of the pups as they grow and explore more.
Pollpeter said it’s important to educate the public on local wildlife, especially species as near extinction as the red wolf, which suffered from overhunting and urbanization and now face competition from exploding coyote populations.
Currently, a wild population exists in North Carolina that was as high as 120 wolves in 2012, but has since declined to about 15 due to human-caused mortality — including gunshots and vehicle strikes — according to the Fish & Wildlife Service. The breeding program has also established an island propagation site in Florida, so that young wolves can grow up in a wild setting to later be reintroduced in the wild.
Pollpeter praised the red wolf program for its innovative history that has since been replicated in other wildlife recovery efforts. It’s the first time a large predator species declared to be extinct in the wild has been reintroduced in the U.S., Pollpeter said.
He said LBL had previously been planned as a site where a wild wolf population could be established, but public opinion was heavily against it, and a very large coyote program and other concerns make the idea impossible today.
“It would be too much effort and not enough gain,” he said.
“I doubt we would ever get to the goal of having the southeast full of red wolves again.”
Pollpeter said, contrary to many people’s opinion of wolves, red wolves tend to be very shy and avoid humans whenever possible.
“We have to beat down the stereotypes of the Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood,” he said.
