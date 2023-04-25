The city of Paducah is requesting sealed proposals with a minimum bid of $1 for the purchase and transfer of available real property for redevelopment. There are 78 parcels of property available from 13 neighborhoods. The city’s planning department is accepting proposals until 4 p.m. on May 8.
As an incentive to purchasing a lot, the planning department has house plans available at no charge.
