The suspended circuit judge locked in a battle with the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) scored a procedural victory Friday, when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that hearing his petition to compel the JCC to withdraw the temporary order should be expedited.
Jamie Jameson, who presides over Marshall and Calloway counties, was temporarily suspended with pay after an emergency hearing in August.
The JCC ruled 3-2 after that hearing to suspend Jameson temporarily, in the “best interest of justice.”
Jameson contended after that hearing that the commission violated Supreme Court rules in suspending him with a simple majority, rather than with the four-vote minimum stated in the statute as required to suspend a judge.
The JCC denied his motion to set aside their verdict, which Jameson appealed to the Supreme Court. In its order Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed that initial appeal, but let stand Jameson’s later petition for a writ of mandamus.
Such writs, separate from standard appeals, take the form of orders from higher courts to lesser bodies or officials compelling them to perform or not to perform a particular act as required by law, and are issued before a case is fully resolved.
The JCC has argued that the temporary suspension, with pay, doesn’t fall under the four-vote requirement, as it’s not a final ruling on the merits of the case.
Supreme Court Rule 4 dictates that, while the commission may act by simple majority when a quorum is present, “the affirmative vote of at least 4 members shall be required for the suspension, removal or retirement of judge for good cause.”
Jameson filed the petition for a writ of mandamus earlier this month, seeking to have the JCC’s temporary suspension order withdrawn.
That petition includes several other arguments, some based on the evidence presented in the hearing that Jameson argued was insufficient to meet the standard by which a judge can be suspended.
Minton made clear in his order Friday he was giving no opinion on the merits of Jameson’s other arguments, but that the statute governing the required votes is important enough to expedite.
Minton ordered the JCC to respond to Jameson’s petition by Monday. No further dates are given in the order.
Jameson said Friday that he feels vindicated in his view regarding the Supreme Court rules.
“Even though the JCC really wouldn’t even acknowledge (the vote tally) as a serious argument, now I think the Supreme Court takes it very seriously,” he said.
“Nobody is above the law. We all have to follow the law even when we disagree with it.”
Jameson said he hopes the JCC receives a “healthy” signal, “that they do have rules to operate by, that their decisions have very serious consequences for the judges and their families and communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.