The supplies distribution center at the Marshall County Elks Lodge on Kashway Lane has been moved to another location to help tornado victims find supplies.
The items are available at the future Life Celebration Center for Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home at the former Marshall County Library building at 1003 Poplar St. in Benton.
Those wanting to drop off supplies or look for supplies are encouraged to come to this location. In information provided to The Sun, the funeral home indicated it can deliver supplies to those unable to come to the Poplar Street location. The number to call or text to have supplies delivered is 270-527-8657.
The Life Celebration Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
