There are a number of negative issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the way school has been run over the last two school years, but this summer, the McCracken County School District will have two programs to help students get back to grade level.
The first step is the supplemental year that 105 district students signed up for by the May 1 deadline and the district board of education approved at its Monday meeting.
That represents fewer than 1.7% of the students in kindergarten through 11th grade.
MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland spoke Wednesday with The Sun about the details of the plan, spelled out in Kentucky Senate Bill 128.
“The high school student is impacted so much more than a kindergarten through eighth-grade student because of the way the credits are awarded and the things that you benefit from during those four years in high school in terms of postsecondary education and opportunities that are offered like scholarships,” he said.
Bowland spoke about the potential effects of taking a supplemental year on early graduation.
“One of the tricky things even now is: You take a supplemental year as a freshman or sophomore, and your fourth year would be your junior year, and you’re not eligible for early graduation,” he said. “Early graduation is within the first three years of high school.
“Those are the things we need to communicate to parents, so that if a child does choose to stay back and take a supplemental retake year as a freshman or sophomore and get to their junior year and say, ‘Well, I’ll just take early graduation and I’ll graduate with my cohort,’ they won’t be eligible to do that because they will be in their fourth year.”
Students who choose to take a supplemental year have to take a full year of courses, rather than retake one course that a student did not do well in.
“The definition of a supplemental is going to be that the standards very closely align with the course of the prior year they took,” Bowland said. “For example, geometry is going to have a set of standards, but Algebra II standards are vastly different from geometry. That is not supplementing geometry.
“The law is that you don’t feel like your child got a fair shake at an education this year in all the courses due to the fact that we were virtual.”
Bowland said what SB 128 does is give parents control over a child’s retention in the schools. In all other cases, the school district determines if a student will be held back a year or not.
“If the school thinks a kid has progressed and met the standards…then the parents can come back and trump the school and say no.”
Students who have chosen to take the supplemental year can opt out. Students who did not choose to take the supplemental year cannot later decide to take it.
There are 33 students in kindergarten through fifth grade who chose to take a supplemental year, 21 students in grades 6 through 8 and 51 in grades 9 through 12.
The second way students can improve their education comes through summer remediation and enhancement programs for any McCracken student who wants to attend them.
“Some of it is retaking courses,” Bowland said. “Some of it is the supplement, so there are going to be kids attending who have progressed and moving to the next grade level that get to go to enrichment courses this summer just to supplement hands-on experience-type things of concepts that they had learned over the year.
“It is our goal that kids fall in love with school again. That is what we want to achieve, and if we can get kids to fall in love with school again and it be that hands-on experience, we believe that when August starts — based on the number of days we were in this year, our summer program and having kids jump-start for school in August — that we can remove any dramatic gaps that we find moving forward to next school year.”
Each school in the district will set up its own programing and scheduling.
“I know that the high school is going to have some really cool things,” Bowland said. “They are opening to elementary and middle school kids.
“We’re going to provide transportation for those kids. … You get a morning session and an afternoon session in June and…in July. We’ll feed the students and we’ll bring them back.”
Funding for the supplemental year and the enrichment programs comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
Parents who want more information about the summer remediation or enhancement programs should contact their child’s school.
