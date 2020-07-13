Metropolis’ most famous resident is due for a facelift.
The city’s chamber of commerce recently launched a campaign to restore the two-ton, 15-foot bronze Superman statue that’s guarded the city’s main square for nearly three decades.
Karla Ogle, a Metropolis chamber board member on the restoration committee for the statue, spoke with The Sun about the project.
“The Superman statue, which was unveiled in 1993, has looked great for a number of years but it is time to go ahead and do a complete refurbish,” Ogle said. “We want him to look as super as he can so we decided this was a good time to take care of a lot of the work that needs to be done.”
The renovation will include the removal of the paint over the bronze statue, the application of a new paint system, the refinishing of the bricks and installation of new commemorative bricks, the landscaping of the S-shield platform where the statue stands and other smaller elements of the square.
Funding for the project will be donation based with the relaunch of the commemorative engraved brick campaign from 1993. Initially 750 bricks were sold in 1993 when the statue was first unveiled and now the public will once again have a chance to stamp their name near Kal-El’s feet as 700 new bricks will be available for purchase for $100 each.
“There’s no guarantee we’re going to sell all of the bricks. We hope we do because we have three really grand ideas for the S-shield to finish him out,” Ogle said. “We don’t want to cut corners on any of the renovations. We just want him to look his best.”
Inquiries about the purchase of a brick can be made by calling the chamber’s office at 618-524-2714 or by emailing office@metropolischamber.org. Bricks can also be directly purchased via www.supermancelebration.net.
A final cost estimate is still pending, but Ogle believes that the painting and brick portions of the project will cost under $20,000. The landscaping portion of the project around the base of the statue will be dependent on how much money is raised and Ogle hopes to do something creative with it. With the brick campaign capable of raising up to $70,000, any additional funds will be placed in an account dedicated to the statue’s upkeep.
Ogle believes work will begin “very soon.” Some of the bids for the work are still in process because of the highly specialized nature of the project and the fact that the statue will be staying put during its restoration process.
With tourism numbers down because of COVID-19, not as many out-of-towners have paid a visit to the Man of Steel. Ogle hopes to finish the project and hold a rededication ceremony by next summer’s Superman Celebration — set for June 10-13, 2021.
“Superman is important to Metropolis. He brings a lot of tourists into town. He’s not only America’s hero but beyond that the whole world,” she said. “Everyone looks up to Superman because he represents all the goodness. With everything going on in the world — COVID-19, riots, political tension — we need everything good we can get.
“The S-shield on his chest represents hope, and that’s what we need. We need a ray of hope right now. We need Superman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.