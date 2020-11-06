The 27-year-old Superman statue in downtown Metropolis, Ill., has been “closed for renovations” this week. Work began last Friday as employees with West Kentucky Painting, of Paducah, closed off the area to install scaffolding and a tarp. On Saturday, it took Brandon Smallwood, Scott Heisner and Jeremy Smallwood 4½ hours to remove the paint using glass beads as the blast medium to protect the details of the 15-foot bronze statue. Blackhound LLC, of Lawrenceville, Ga., spent the rest of the week applying a three-layer marine grade coating, repainting the statute in the traditional Superman colors fans are familiar with. To fund the renovations, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce restarted the brick campaign which originally funded the statue project. Bricks can be purchased online at supermancelebration.net or by calling 618-524-2714.
