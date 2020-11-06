The 27-year-old Superman statue in downtown Metropolis, Ill., has been “closed for renovations” this week. Work began last Friday as employees with West Kentucky Painting, of Paducah, closed off the area to install scaffolding and a tarp. On Saturday, it took Brandon Smallwood, Scott Heisner and Jeremy Smallwood 4½ hours to remove the paint using glass beads as the blast medium to protect the details of the 15-foot bronze statue. Blackhound LLC, of Lawrenceville, Ga., spent the rest of the week applying a three-layer marine grade coating, repainting the statute in the traditional Superman colors fans are familiar with. To fund the renovations, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce restarted the brick campaign which originally funded the statue project. Bricks can be purchased online at supermancelebration.net or by calling 618-524-2714.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In