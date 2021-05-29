METROPOLIS, Ill. — Organizers of the 2021 Superman Celebration have announced the special guests for this year’s event, being held July 30 through Aug. 1.
This year, Metropolis will welcome a Supergirl, a super mom and a super friend.
Nicholle Tom was the first actress to voice the animated version of “Kara/Supergirl” in “Superman: The Animated Series” (1996) and continued voicing the character in “The New Batman Adventures” (1997), “Justice League Unlimited” (2004) and “Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.”
Fans may know Tom best as Maggie Sheffield on “The Nanny” or Ryce Newton in Universal’s “Beethoven” and “Beethoven’s 2nd.”
K Callan’s career lists over 150 movie and television appearances, with the role of Superman’s mom, Martha Kent, from the hit television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” being one of the favorites with fans.
Callan has appeared in “American Gigolo” (1986), “Joe” (1970), “A Touch of Class” (1973), “Dallas” (1990) and, more recently, as Greatnana Wanetta in “Knives Out” (2019). In addition to being an actor, she has also authored a string of showbiz reference books: “How to Sell Yourself as an Actor,” “The Script is Finished, Now What do I Do?,” “Directing Your Directing Career,” “The Los Angeles Agent Book” and “The New York Agent Book.”
Ilan Mitchell-Smith is known for his role of Superboy’s friend Andy McAlister on the popular television series “Superboy” (1989-91), but is easily recognized as Wyatt Donnelly from the 1985 teen comedy “Weird Science.” Mitchell-Smith appeared in the film “The Chocolate War” as Jerry Renault and as young Daniel in “Daniel” (1983).
Tom, Callan and Mitchell-Smith will be available to meet fans on July 30-31, and will participate in a Q&A to be held under the Metro Tent. All three guests will have a selection of photos available for purchase, as well as posing for photo ops. Fans may also bring in collectable items for the guests to sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.