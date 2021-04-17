METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Superman Celebration is looking for street vendors to fill Market Street during the rescheduled Superman Celebration, taking place July 30 through Aug 1.
“The Metropolis Superman Celebration team is looking for vendors with good things to eat or drink, as well as items for sale or services offered,” said Karla Ogle, the celebration’s co-organizer “While many of the crowd favorites will be returning for the annual event, we are always looking for something new and different.”
Returning vendors will be given the first opportunity to reserve a spot along the two-block area and must have their 2021 application returned to Metropolis Chamber of Commerce by June 1.
New vendors may submit an application, but will be on a wait list until a space is confirmed and they are approved.
Vendors can choose a 10-by-25 or 10-by-10 space. Stock truck spaces will also be available, but are located off the main street. Electricity is available, but must be requested at time of application.
Interested vendors may request an application by contacting the Metropolis Chamber by calling 618-524-2714 or picking up an application at 516 Market St. The chamber is open on Mondays and Fridays.
Vendor applications can also be emailed to prospective applicants by sending a request to office@metropolis chamber.com or vendor@supermancele bration.net.
