METROPOLIS, Ill. — Lex Luthor is returning to Metropolis, and he’s bringing a … friend … an enemy … a frenemy?
Michael Rosenbaum is slated for his third Metropolis Superman Celebration appearance and making his long-awaited debut will be Tom Welling.
The 44th annual Metropolis Superman Celebration begins with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Superman Statue, and concluding Sunday.
Celebrating the 50th year of Superman “adopting” the City of Metropolis, co-organizer Karla Ogle said this year’s celebration is going to be big.
And Welling and Rosenbaum are just the start.
Joining the stars of “Smallville” will be George Newbern, who voiced Clark Kent/Superman on the Cartoon Network series “Justice League,” “Static Shock” and “Justice League Unlimited.”
Rosenbaum and Welling will participate in a Q&A session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, under the City National Bank Metro Tent. Welling will be available for autograph sessions Saturday only and by ticket only, which are sold out. Rosenbaum’s autograph sessions are on Saturday and Sunday; Saturday’s session is by ticket only, and is sold out.
Newbern will participate in a Q&A session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, under the City National Bank Metro Tent. Newbern will appear Friday and Saturday at Artist Alley & Writer’s Way, located at 101 W. Eighth St., near the Lois Lane statue.
Artist Alley & Writer’s Way guests featured include Rick Burchett, Matthew Clark, Guy Gilchrist and Steven Walden, along with many other artists and writers ready to show off their talents.
The celebration will also include many local events:
• Following a three-year absence, the United Way Superman 5K Fun Run/Walk is returning. It will take off from Harrah’s Metropolis Casino parking lot at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Race day registration and packet pick-up will be from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday. The entry fee — $25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under — benefits the Massac County United Way. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Metropolis/SupermanRoadRace. For more information, email cpierce@cnb-metropolis.com.
• The 34th annual Kiwanis Superman Bike Ride will take off from Washington Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 11. The trek is actually three tours of Massac County’s rolling countryside in lengths of 10, 40 and 60 miles, concluding at Washington Park. In-person registration will be 7-8 a.m. Saturday at the park. The adult fee is $35 and includes a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), sag service, maps, stocked rest stops and marked routes. Cash or check only will be taken at the in-person registration. For more information, visit ride.metropoliskiwanis.org. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis with assistance from other local sponsors.
• The 35th annual Super Car Show will take over Fort Massac State Park on Sunday, June 12. Sponsored by the Metropolis Rotary Club, it showcases antique cars, trucks and street rods from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and up to the latest models. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with judging and the show starting at 9 a.m. and the trophy presentation in the afternoon. Admission is free to the public. Concessions will be available with proceeds benefiting the Metropolis Rotary Club. For more information, call 618-524-2448 or 618-638-4621.
The City National Bank Metro Tent will be the site of many programs and activities, including a special program with Dr. Charles Chandler, the first official Superman for Metropolis; the program “Metropolis Memories — Home of Superman,” during which a panel of guests, including Chandler, talk about the early days of becoming Home of Superman and the early years of the Superman Celebration; a 1972 Glo Dance & Karaoke; and, on Sunday, the annual Heroes & Villains Costume Contest.
A metallic superstar will also be on display during the weekend — a fan-built replica of “Optimus Prime” from “Transformers.”
Sunday’s concluding activities will include the raffle of the Super LEGO Shield, created by NASA engineer and Superman Celebration fan Nicholas Mastramico. The shield can be seen at the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, and ticket proceeds — $5 for one chance or $25 for six chances — will benefit the Metro Chamber and Superman Celebration.
For more information, visit supermancelebration.net or the Metropolis Superman Celebration Facebook page or call the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714.
The Superman Celebration is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the City of Metropolis and the Metropolis Area Tourism Commission. More information on the celebration will be in the Metropolis Planet’s annual section, The Daily Planet, in the June 9 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.