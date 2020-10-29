Superintendents detail priorities for 2021 legislature

EDDYVILLE — The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative announced its priorities for the 2021 Kentucky legislature at a press conference Wednesday.
The meeting was held at the WKEC Eddyville Conference Center in coordination with seven other educational cooperatives across the state.
The 30-day session of the 2021 Kentucky legislature begins Jan. 5 and will run through March 30. Among the issues on the legislative agenda is passing a one-year budget.
Most of the priorities presented by the WKEC dealt with increased spending for education, including the unfunded mandate of Senate Bill 1 of 2019 — the School Safety and Resiliency Act — which required schools to have security systems in place.
A trio of WKEC representatives — Ballard County Superintendent Casey Allen, Union County Superintendent Patricia Sheffer and Crittenden County Superintendent Vince Clark — outlined the organization’s legislative priorities::
• Increased funding allocated through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK), a funding program is a formula driven allocation of state provided funds to local school districts. The formula includes funding for transportation costs and special needs students as reported by districts.
• Prioritized funding for the Learning and Results Services programs that directly serve students through preschool, family resource and youth service centers and gifted and talented programs.
• Continue funding already provided for the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
• Ensure professional educators receive high quality training and development.
Priorities are announced each year prior to the general election to demonstrate that its priorities are not politically motivated.
“We will always work with all government officials — regardless of their party affiliation or political perspective — to advocate for these priorities,” said Allen. “We do this because we recognize that Kentucky’s economic, social and cultural success depends on our investment in public schools.
“Simply stated, the quality of our education system is critical to our success as a state and nation.”
Sheffer said that increased funding is needed even more this year.
“Public school funding from the state must be adequate and equitable if we are to succeed, especially in a global pandemic,” she said. “The lack of adequate and equitable funding impacts all students, especially our most vulnerable and at-risk students.”
Clark said there are other areas that need to be addressed by the legislature, what he called the Five P’s: Professional educator recruitment, retention and development; pension reform; privatization; principal selection and protecting students and schools.
“Public education must be fully funded,” he said. “Privatization efforts divert funds from the public school system at a time when schools are struggling with underfunding.
“Superintendents must be given authority to hire principals in consultation with (site-based decision-making) councils. School boards and superintendents must have a greater voice regarding curriculum and instruction.”
Clark also spoke on the WKEC seeking discrimination reform.
“We strongly advocate for reforms to protect students and others from any form of bias, including race-based, gender-based or any other form of discrimination,” he said. “Given current events, it is especially critical we foster a culture of anti-racism and work together to further racial equality within all facets of society, including in our public schools.”
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter told The Sun that it was important for superintendents to be heard in the state legislature regarding the priorities for the state’s schools.
“We do this so (legislators) know where we stand and we can open and have a dialogue with them as they report back to Frankfort at the start of the year,” he said.
Carter said one of the issues that may affect his district more than other issues is seeking state funding for the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
“Right now, there is a proposed cut to state agencies that would be dramatic for us,” he said. “That would force more local funds to be utilized.
“Any cuts would have an impact on us, especially considering the size of our district.”
WKEC Vice Chair Coy Sammons touched on the difficulties in requesting more funding from the state in a budget that follows a year where the revenue was hampered by COVID-19.
“The key is that we make sure that we’re at the table and we’re in front of the conversation,” he said. “SEEK needs to be protected. Many of our support programs — in order for us to get through the next phase of wherever COVID-19 is taking us — we have concerns about the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief) funding.
“I don’t think it’s going to be adequate to get us through this, to our next steps. When you look at where school districts have to go: If we have cuts, it’s going to affect school services, it’s going to affect personnel and, ultimately, the quality of education.”
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively and Caldwell County Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright were not present at the press conference.
