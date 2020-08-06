Superintendent Donald Shively addressed Rotarians on Wednesday about the upcoming school year for the Paducah Independent School District, in the wake of many planned adjustments for COVID-19.
The new year starts Aug. 24 for the district’s students and it’ll bring a variety of changes for students, educators and parents, as they adjust to at-home or in-person instruction, a potential hybrid attendance plan, masks in classrooms and hallways, and an altered calendar format.
Shively, this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah speaker, gave updates on different school district projects, including the Paducah Innovation Hub, for which it has temporary occupancy. He also went over different school district plans and summarized changes in the school’s calendar for Rotarians.
He said it has lot of “breaks and release valves,” explaining the format is six weeks of instruction, followed by a break. It features four non-traditional instruction days for all students, which are scheduled around breaks.
Under the changes, instructional days are reduced from 170 to 160, but instructional days are increased by 25 minutes. May 20 is planned as the students’ last day.
“We didn’t want to finish the week of May 10th through May 14th because that’s the Advanced Placement testing window for Tilghman (high school) students and it’s hard to do finals and take AP tests at the same time, so that February break really let us push that back a little bit,” he said.
Parents are given two options for their students: at-home learning led by teachers or in-person learning at the schools.
“Right now, with about 88% of our families that have let us know what their preference is, 48% are wanting to stay at home and learn from home,” he said. “Fifty-two% are going to be here at school when we start back on the 24th. Obviously, we’re following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and wearing masks.”
However, Shively expressed excitement about an opportunity for the schools.
“The world has changed, but we have a tremendous opportunity at our fingertips,” he said. “I continue to say this to our principals and our teachers and our school district. Yes, there’s challenges, but we embrace those challenges because we’re going to do what’s best for children.”
Shively pointed out there will be more chances for “anytime, anywhere” learning, as virtual lessons will be made by teachers for students in all grades. It creates a library of lessons that students can watch from home or go back to if something was missed. He pointed out that parents and other people tutoring children can see its educators teaching on video.
“Yes, it’s going to be a challenge, and there’s some fear and there’s some anxiety because it’s a change for teachers,” he said.
“But as I talk to them about this, and what it lays before us, there’s excitement about — ‘We’re going to get this done. We’re going to do what’s best for children.’ And when we come out of this, we’re going to be better than we were when we went into the school year.”
