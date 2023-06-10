The Metropolis Superman Celebration celebrates this year the Man of Steel’s 85th year and the 45th anniversary of the event itself.
Tourism Director Trish Steckenrider said Friday saw a “higher than normal” turnout for the free event that, on average, draws some 5,000 to the Superman statue on Market Street and surrounding areas.
“It’s not an exact number, but from speaking to our hotels and car counts, already the numbers do appear to be higher than normal for a Friday,” Steckenrider said. “So, we’re expecting large crowds this weekend.”
“We’ve had people from Australia, England, they come from all over the world to celebrate Superman,” she said. “They’ve come from as far as China.”
“The big things today, of course,” she added, “Are the celebrity autograph sessions. We’ve had Dean Cain and others who have portrayed Superman before, but this is the first time we’ve had someone currently playing him.”
This year welcomes Tyler Hoechlin, Superman on the 2021 CW series “Superman & Lois”; and Nicole Maines and Jesse Rath, who play Nia Nal and Braniac 5, respectively, on the “Supergirl” CW series.
The three hold autograph sessions throughout the day at the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living building, 101 W. 8th St. Hoechlin appears from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Maines and Rath appear from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. Passes are required and still for sale.
Other events today will feature several among 20 artists and writers who have created or worked on well-known superhero media.
Jamal Igle, past writer, artist and creator for DC Comics, Image Comics and Marvel Comics, hosts a sketching session at 4 p.m. under the CNB Metro Tent.
A fireworks celebration is at 9:15 p.m., viewed from the Hannah Casino’s parking lot or Washington Park.
Tomorrow is the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest at 2 p.m. Four winners from four groups — Best Superman, Duo, Hero or Villain — will win $250. Judges will award one person from those four winners the Best of Metropolis title and a $1,000 prize.
The event is hosted by the City of Metropolis with the Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. Although the celebration is a Chamber fundraiser, parallel events support other organizations and causes.
The 35th annual Kiwanis Superman Bicycle Ride is at 8 a.m. today, at Washington Park. Tomorrow, the Metropolis Rotary Club hosts its 35th annual Super Car Show at Fort Massac State Park.
