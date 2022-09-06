After being canceled in 2020, the Super City Brew Fest & Super City Home Brew Competition came back stronger than ever in 2021.
After being canceled in 2020, the Super City Brew Fest & Super City Home Brew Competition came back stronger than ever in 2021.
For 2022, the tasty event is set to solidify its place at one of the “must attend” events in Metropolis.
The Super City Brew Fest will once again take over the parking lot of Harrah’s Casino on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a tasting good time.
Attendees must be 21 or over to attend. Gates will open for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m. General admission will be 6 p.m. The event will conclude at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale at supercitybrewfest.com. All tickets sold at the gate will be done via credit card only.
With two years under their belts, the planners of the event are hitting their stride and finding what the attendees like most. This year, there will be a new selection of beers for attendees to sample. A full list of breweries can be found at supercitybrewfest.com.
Returning for the second year is the Super City Home Brew Competition.
“With more participants in this event, that means there is even more sampling that will be done,” said Trish Steckenrider, director of the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Those interested in competing in the competition can find information on the Home Brew tab of Super City Brew Fest website.
Not only will attendees receive admission to both the Super City Brew Fest and Super City Home Brew Competition, but they will also get to have fun with the games and activities being added to enhance the fun filled atmosphere.
“We want our visitors to have a great time,” Steckenrider said.
In addition to cornhole and other outdoor games, attendees will get to test their bull riding abilities on a mechanical bull.
“The mechanical bull made its debut at the event last year. It was determined very quickly that this is a mainstay for this event,” Steckenrider said.
Musical entertainment will take place throughout the night by local favorite Blake Brown followed by Nashville artist Johnny Mac.
“Both entertainers are very popular in the Metropolis area and are sure to provide high quality entertainment,” Steckenrider said.
(0) comments
