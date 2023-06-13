PADNWS-06-13-23 SUPERMAN WEDDING - PHOTO

Corey and Kristen Fields’ wedding vows, exchanged Saturday at the base of the giant Superman statue in downtown Metropolis, were witnessed by their “super” family and friends.

 BRAYDEN TRIMMEL | WPSD Local 6

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Red capes, blue tights and wedding bells could be seen Saturday at the 2023 Superman Celebration in Metropolis. DC fans Corey Fields and now, his wife, Kristen Fields joined forces in a supervillain-superhero wedding at the Superman statue.

The two typically cosplay Lex Luthor and Supergirl. They got engaged last year on June 10 during the 2023 Superman Celebration. They described Saturday’s events as a fairytale.

