METROPOLIS, Ill. — Classic cars and Fort Massac State Park have become a tradition on the second Sunday in June. That tradition continues this year.
On Sunday, it will be time to grease up, shine down and tune up for the 35th annual Super Car Show at in Fort Massac State Park.
Sponsored by the Metropolis Rotary Club, it showcases antique cars, trucks and street rods from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and up to the latest models.
Judging and field activities will be provided by Ohio Valley Chapter, Antique Automobile Club of America.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon, with judging at 11 a.m. Registration is $20 for the first entry, $10 for the second entry and $10 each for non-judged entries. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with trophy presentation at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is free to the public. Concessions will be available with proceeds benefiting the Metropolis Rotary Club.
For more information, call 618-638-4621.
