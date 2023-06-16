Depending on which weather forecaster you follow, summer has arrived or will shortly. Summer has already given us a hint as to what summer will be — hot and dry. The summer can be spent watering and watching our plants struggle or add heat, drought tolerant and resistant annuals, perennials and other ornamental plants.
The list of plants that are heat and drought tolerant is almost the same as our most popular annuals and perennials. The reason being is that they are not only attractive, colorful, and easy to grow, they flower throughout the summer and into fall.
Annuals that tolerate heat include caladium (can be wintered inside), marigolds(as fall approaches add autumn colors), and petunia and look-alike Million Bells(Calibrachoa) (great in planters and hanging baskets). Lantana(extreme heat, bee and butterflies love), moss-rose(portulaca’s fleshy leaves retain water), and zinnia (bees, birds and butterflies love) are also drought resistant.
These perennials are both heat and drought tolerant: coneflower(birds love the seeds), daylilies(neglect proof), gaillardia (brilliant color, use in borders and containers), and liatris(butterflies love the stalks of purple flowers). The following perennials share to great qualities, their beautiful lavender to purple blooms that complement the more colorful annuals, and deer and rabbits avoid to really hate them: catmint(tolerates poor soil), lavender (wonderful fragrance both fresh and when dried), Russian sage (a bit rangy but controllable), and salvia (pink, blue or purple flowers). Rabbits hate begonias which will tolerate shade to sun depending on the variety. Check the plant tag before purchasing.
At some point, all plants need water and relief from the heat. Establish a watering program — install an irrigation system with a moisture sensor, attach a timer to the sprinkler system, or add a variable spray and pressure hose nozzle. Water the soil as it absorbs much better than does the foliage. Wet foliage spreads pathogens and fungal spores. As the hose is rolled up after use, let the water drain into a watering can to water container plants.
Garden — Every three years, divide iris after blooming. Cut leaf fans to 4-6”, the rhizomes into segments at least 4” long, and replant all pointing the same direction. Deadhead daylilies each night. Stake cleome, crocosmia, dahlias, lilies, and rudbeckia.
Container plants dry quicker than those in-ground especially on breezy or windy days. They may need watering twice a day. An alternative is to work moisture retention crystals into the soil. Follow directions explicitly. Miracle-Gro(Home Depot), Soil Moist SAP (Amazon), Soil Moist(Walmart).
Lawn — Deep water early morning. Apply post-emergence on crabgrass. Weeds need sun to thrive. Set the mower blade higher to shade weeds, keep soil cooler, and retain soil moisture. Replace grass that has been shaded out by trees with ajuga or liriope. The latter can be invasive but when controlled by mowing it resembles lawn grasses and chokes out weeds. Continue deadhead dandelions and spot treat.
Vegetables — Training vining plants on trellises, fences and other structures keeps them clean, off the ground reducing insect damage, and fruit easy to pick. Support eggplant and other heavy fruit in mesh bags. Go to: Gardening-Know-How for tomato plant problem solutions
Weeds — Once weeds are removed, weekly check for new growth and dig, pull or treat as needed. While some weeds are attractive, all weeds aggressively compete with our desirables for water and nutrients. Weed both before and immediately after a trip.
June 20-24 — McCracken Fair Specialty Horticulture Show, Floral Hall at Carson Park, 300 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah. Entries accepted Tuesday, June 20 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The fair is open to the public 5:15-10:00 p.m.
June 21 — “Culinary Herbs — grow, preserve, and use” Master Gardener Library Lessons, 10-11 a.m., 949 5th Avenue SE, Calvert City. For more information: 270-527-9969.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
