Sun announces three additions to staff

The Paducah Sun has welcomed three journalists to its staff to better serve its readers.
Jared Jensen began his duties as the sports editor on Monday. Jensen, 26, comes from Provo in central Utah, where people love their college football and basketball.
He has covered college athletics as a beat writer and assistant sports editor for the last four years.
“I’m excited to see and feel the small-town spirit that exists around high school sports in the South, something that I haven’t experienced much of in Utah,” he said. “Every athlete — whether they lead their team or whether they fill in minutes — has a story to tell, and that’s what we are searching for here at The Sun.
“I’m a sport fanatic, spending most of my life playing basketball, including a few years in high school. More recently, I’ve fallen in love with the game of golf and try to hit the links as often as possible. When I’m not watching or playing one sport or another, I’ll be spending time with my wife and toddler exploring this new place we call home. We are excited to learn about and explore western Kentucky and the surrounding area.”
Hannah Saad, 22, joined the news staff on July 26. She graduated in May from the University of Alabama, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication and information sciences. She was named the Outstanding Student in News Media for the 2020-21 school year.
While studying in Tuscaloosa, she interned with the photo desk at The Tuscaloosa News, covering news and sports in the Tuscaloosa area. She also worked with the university’s student newspaper, The Crimson White, for four years, covering campus news and photographing Crimson Tide sports events, including three of the last four College Football Playoff national championship games.
In August 2020, Saad appeared on “CNN Newsroom with Anderson Cooper” and “The Paul Finebaum Show” to discuss how the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa were adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saad grew up in the Detroit metro area. She has worked with newspapers since she was in high school, where she served as the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper during her senior year.
In her spare time, Saad likes to spend time with her rescue dog, Kelso, watch Alabama sports and keep up with the Detroit Red Wings.
“I’m so grateful for The Sun and Paxton Media to give me a shot and giving me my first full-time job out of college,” she said. “The people I have met in Paducah while out reporting have all been kind and welcoming, and it seems that everyone I meet is proud to live in Paducah. I’m excited to get to know the area more and keep meeting new people.”
Chelsea Ladd returns to The Sun as a multimedia sports reporter. She was previously with The Sun in the fall of 2019 as a sports stringer before becoming a sports reporter for Region 1 Sports Report and Bristol Broadcasting and later as a high school sports stringer for the Marshall County Tribune-Courier. She began her current duties on April 8.
Ladd, 29, graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 2009, where she played softball and volleyball and was a part of the 2006 PTHS mountain bike club. She went on to pursue a career in the medical field and worked at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for a combined eight years. In 2019, she decided to pursue her dream of working in sports journalism.
Ladd also worked as a beat writer for all levels of professional baseball. She has covered the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies and is also heavily involved with independent league teams such as the Southern Illinois Miners and Evansville Otters.
Ladd created her own baseball website called Dugout Dish in 2019 and has had the opportunity to interview the likes of Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals, NBC sports reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt and many Minor League Baseball players and staffers.
When she is not covering sports, Ladd can be found spending time with family — including her fiancé, who teaches at McCracken County High School and coaches baseball, and their cat Slugger — and capturing memories for locals with her photography.
The Sun Editor John Mangalonzo said the three are welcome additions to the staff.
“I’m excited for the future of The Sun with the addition of Chelsea, Hannah and Jared,” he said. “This enables us to better serve our readers and give them the stories that matter, stories that objectively highlight our area.”
Mangalonzo said the sports coverage has experience coming in this year.
“Chelsea has been a fixture in local sports for quite some time, and The Sun is proud to have her in its newsroom,” he said. “Jared’s passion for sports is just what we need to elevate our coverage to the next level. His excitement spoke clearly during our interviews, which separated him from all the candidates for that position.”
Mangalonzo added that while Saad is a recent college graduate, she brings experience as well to the newsroom.
“Hannah’s willingness to learn the ways of ethical journalism along with her curiosity are what drew me to bring her in,” he said. “Her photography is top-notch, which complements her narrative style of writing.
“Chelsea, Hannah and Jared — along with our veteran news staff — will strive to always put truth front and center, no matter what it takes. That’s our mission as journalists.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.