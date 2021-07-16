SummerSlam is back. Hosted by HR Ministries and sponsored by numerous local businesses, the event had to be canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held on the Butler Lawn, 612 W. Washington St., Princeton on Saturday. The concert is set for 4:45 p.m., with activities beginning at noon and going throughout the day until 10 p.m.
Local artists, top K-Love recording artists and guest speakers complete the concert lineup, including Colton Dixon, Chris August, Terry Fant, and the JJ Weeks Band.
The event is free and open to all ages.
A foosball tournament will begin at noon Saturday. Registration forms are available at the HR Ministries office. Daytime events extend the experience.
There will be inflatables for the children and youth, food vendors, local Christian radio stations, a family-friendly atmosphere and more.
A prayer service for SummerSlam is planned for Friday at 8 p.m. on the Butler Lawn. Everyone is invited to join in.
For more information, call 270-365-6044, 270-625-0405, or 270-963-0671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.