Char Diesel has been riding and caring for horses for decades. And for the past 10 years, she and her husband, JD, have taken community members on scenic carriage tours. But when temperatures rise, she has to pull the reins on her business — and she’s feeling the financial impact.
The Diesels purchased Annie’s Carriage Service from the original owners 10 years ago and named it John’s Pass Carriage Service, after one of their favorite places in the world — John’s Pass, Florida. Since then, they have offered carriage tours in downtown Paducah, continuing on the local tradition.
Diesel said she isn’t sure if it’s because of construction on the nearby City Block project or if it’s something else, but business has been slow lately. She said she’s lucky if she gets six rides a night. And canceling tours because of weather is a hardship she has to face frequently.
“If it’s above 92, we do not take the horses downtown. I’m sorry, but with the pavement and everything, it’s just too hot, too strenuous on them,” she said. “I love what I do. And I have to do it to continue to feed my horses.“
That includes the 10 extra horses she cares for outside of John’s Pass. She has 15 horses in total.
“They’ve spent their lifetime at my farm. And that’s where they’ll stay for as long as I’m able to do so, and I will do anything to keep my horses,” she explains.
Diesel says her love for her horses kept her going when she nearly died from a difficult case of COVID-19.
“It hit me so hard. I spent 38 days in the hospital,” she explains. “In fact, they wanted to put me on a ventilator and I would not let them.”
Diesel says she was worried she wasn’t going to make it out alive. But the thought of something bad happening to her horses kept her fighting.
“Most of our horses are older. Some are, you know, have injuries that they’re just living life on the farm. Nobody would want them but me. And that’s why I take care of them,” she said. “I had to get out of that hospital bed and get home. And I did, I did.”
Now, she says her grandson is almost ready to take the reins. She’s been raising him since he was three-years-old.
“He grew up on that carriage,” she said. “He’s always been on the foot of that carriage with me.”
When he turns 18, he can legally drive, and Diesel says he’s looking forward to it. In the meantime, he’s been helping out on the family farm.
“He maintains all the stalls. He feeds and waters the horses. He now bathes them and he can even harness the horses,” she said. Diesel noted that his help takes a lot of work off of her husband.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I mean, he’s been a blessing to me,” she said.
Diesel says weather permitting, people can find John’s Pass Carriage Service near the gazebo in downtown Paducah from 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays. John’s Pass also travels up to three hours away to work weddings, proms and other parties. And more recently, it started offering horse-drawn funeral services too. For information about the business, visit its Facebook page.
