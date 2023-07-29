Char Diesel has been riding and caring for horses for decades. And for the past 10 years, she and her husband, JD, have taken community members on scenic carriage tours. But when temperatures rise, she has to pull the reins on her business — and she’s feeling the financial impact.

The Diesels purchased Annie’s Carriage Service from the original owners 10 years ago and named it John’s Pass Carriage Service, after one of their favorite places in the world — John’s Pass, Florida. Since then, they have offered carriage tours in downtown Paducah, continuing on the local tradition.

