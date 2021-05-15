Summer food service programs return for both public school districts

The public school districts in McCracken County will provide their annual summer feeding program, providing free food to anyone younger than 18 in their districts.
The Paducah Independent School District program has been running its feeding program since March, and PISD Director of Food Services Lynsi Barnhill said the program is free to anyone in the community from age 0 to 18.
“They don’t have to be associated with our district,” she said. “That’s for any summer food service program site, including McCracken County’s.
“We’ve actually been operating our summer food service program because of non-congregate meals — because of our bus sites and stuff like that — since last March because of emergency feeding.”
The McCracken County School District will provide meals at its schools, as the district is providing summer school along with enrichment camps during the summer.
Those age 18 and younger who are not attending these programs can pick up five-day meal kits at their local school.
“All of our sites are open sites,” said MCSD Director of Food Services Sara Jane Hedges. “So, at all 10 of our cafeterias in our district, a parent can pick up a lunch at the designated times.”
For the McCracken County School District, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We will also be able to accommodate if parents call and they want to pick up a couple of days at a time or if they need to have certain things delivered to them,” Hedges said.
Barnhill said the School and Transition Assistance for Youth (STAY) program she and Heather Anderson operate will have a meal pick-up event with the Strengthening Families and Communities group from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Paducah Middle School.
Those who live in the Paducah school district may attend free of charge. Event organizers are asking people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“We will have another five-day meal kit going out on (June) 7th, and then, we’ll go out every Monday in the month of June,” Barnhill said. “We are re-assessing July because of summer school.”
There are 18 mobile stops in the food service program for Paducah, using five buses to take the food to those stops. Families can pick up their meal kit at those stops.
“Generally, the child has to be with the parent (when they pick up food),” Barnhill said, “but because of COVID, the parents can come and say, ‘I need meals for five kids,’ and we provide those meals at no charge.”
The meal kits include five breakfast meals and five lunches with food selected from the five basic food main groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy.
Barnhill said the district hopes to be able to provide meals during the weekends throughout the summer, but that should be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.
“For example, for our summer school students, we will send home — on the last day before the weekend — meals for the weekend to make sure they are fed,” she said. “Those not taking summer school can pick them up at the middle school. We’ll add an open pick up site at Paducah Middle School for a certain amount of time.”
Hedges said this year’s summer feeding program will be similar to a traditional school meal.
“Students will come through the line and get a breakfast and a lunch,” she said. “We have staff at every school in the district — mainly for the month of June — and we will accommodate for July based on what the school needs and community needs are.”
Meals are prepared by school district food service employees at the schools. Transportation staff will drive the buses that bring food to the 18 sites.
Barnhill said the summer feeding program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Department of Education.
For more information, people living in the Paducah school district can call 270-444-5600, while those living in the McCracken County school district should call their local school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.