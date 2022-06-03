The McCracken County and Paducah school districts will host their annual summer feeding program, beginning Monday.
Both districts’ summer feeding program will run throughout June and much of July, Monday through Thursday, and will each have one location where people can pick up meals and eat in and many other delivery locations where people can pick up meals.
The programs provide breakfast and lunch to anyone age 0 to 18 at no cost, and they don’t have to go to school in a specific school district to be able to take part in that district’s summer feeding program. Any child can take part, regardless of their family’s income.
The summer feeding program is made available through federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided through the Kentucky Department of Education.
The Sun sat down with Lynsi Barnhill, the food services director for the Paducah school district, and Sara Jane Hedges, the food services director for the McCracken County school district, earlier this week to talk about these programs.
“We will have enrichment programs, and we’ll partner with places like the (McCracken County Public) Library and the spray parks and the (city) parks department for fun stuff there,” Barnhill said.
She added that the enrichment activities could involve reading; activities involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); camps and activities at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club at 2956 Park Avenue.
The main pickup location for the Paducah school district is at the Paducah Middle School cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, where people can also sit and eat their meals. Those coming to pick up meals should drive behind the school and go in that entrance at the left side of the back of the building.
Other pickup sites in the Paducah district’s program — each Monday through Thursday — include Cardinal Point (9:30 to 9:45 a.m.), Paducah Place (9:50 to 10:15 a.m.), Rotary Park (10:30 to 10:50 a.m.), Elmwood Court (11:05 to 11:25 a.m.), Dolly McNutt Plaza (11:40 a.m. to noon), Ella Munal Court (12:15 to 12:35 p.m.), Anderson Court (12:45 to 1:05 p.m.), McCracken County Public Library (1:20 to 1:45 p.m.) and Robert Coleman Park (2:00 to 2:20 p.m.).
Hedges said the McCracken County school district averages about 2,000 meals a day for its summer feeding program, about 40,000 meals a month.
“We have a lot of enrichment projects and camps going on at our schools throughout the district,” she said. “So, we’re mainly serving those students, but we are an open site and we will serve any child in our community.
“We do a semi-hot lunch, and most breakfasts are bagged, so we’re talking about donuts, Pop-Tarts, muffins — things like that.”
Hedges added that those who want to pick up a breakfast and a lunch together should call the school’s cafeteria ahead of time and have them prepare that.
Other pickup sites for the McCracken County school district summer feeding program is at any of its 10 school sites: McCracken County High School; Heath and Lone Oak middle schools; Lone Oak Intermediate Schools; the Reidland Intermediate and Middle School complex; and Concord, Heath, Hendron-Lone Oak, Lone Oak and Reidland elementary schools.
The pickup times Monday through Thursday are 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
“That’s primarily for the month of June,” Hedges said. “July might be more sporadic, so the best way to get hold of someone is to call that school, and they will tell you if they are operating at that time or you can call the central office and they can tell you exactly where to go that day.”
Walk-ins can come to the back door or side door of any McCracken County district school for a meal at the designated times. The doors will be labeled, and tables are designated for walk-ins.
“That’s primarily how they prefer that you do that, to come in and eat with us,” Hedges said. “You have some air conditioning and some time to sit and enjoy your meal.”
A listing of McCracken County schools can be found at mccracken.kyschools.us. Each school’s phone number can be found on its school page.
Those interested in taking part in the McCracken County enrichment programs should contact the hosting school about enrolling. Information about these programs will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information about the McCracken County school district’s summer feeding program, call the central office at 270-538-4000.
For more information about the Paducah school district’s summer feeding program, call the district office at 270-444-5600.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
