CARBONDALE, Ill. — Summer camps for children are returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center in 2021 with an expanded lineup for younger kids.
The experiential learning center is offering a dozen summer camp opportunities for children ages 4 to 13, giving them a chance to explore the wide world of nature in a fun and safe way. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camps return with enhanced safety and social distancing measures in compliance with state and SIU guidelines, including group size limitations.
Each of the three camps has a specific theme and has four session options during each week of June. All camps are at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.
• Forest Day Camps are open to 4- to 7-year-olds to help them discover nature and make new friends through play and exploration. They will enjoy games, take nature walks, create art projects, do special activities, sing camp songs, use their imaginations and senses, collaborate and solve problems creatively. Each session of the camp is is $245.
• Eco Day Camps are open to 7- to 10-year-olds to help them explore the great outdoors, discover, play, make friends and learn during daily nature walks, art projects, time in the woods and creativity and curiosity. Each session of the camp is $250.
• Adventure Day Camps are open to 10- to 13-year-olds to help them explore the land and waterways of Touch of Nature and region as they focus on learning more about planet Earth. Each session of the camp is $255.
Registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Signup for each camp is required no later than two weeks before the start of the camp session. It is underway at campscui.active.com/orgs/TouchofNature EnvironmentalCenter#/selectSessions/2958335.
Optional transportation between the Banterra Center and Touch of Nature is available. Options for lunches, T-shirts and water bottles are also available at registration.
For more information, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or eriko@siu.edu.
