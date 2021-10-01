Suicide prevention walk to take place Saturday at WKCTC

The Kentucky chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is hosting the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday at WKCTC. Money raised at the event will benefit AFSP.
Due to safety guidelines at WKCTC, walk times for participants will be staggered, according to the event’s Facebook page. The starting times will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can enter Haws Gym at WKCTC to check in and explore the group’s silent auction and resources about 30 minutes before the participant’s scheduled walk time.
Cynthia Turner, program director at Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s Regional Prevention Center, who is participating in the fundraiser, said the 10 a.m. walk time is being reserved for people who registered online after Sept. 28 and for people who would like to register in-person the day of the event. Those who wish to register the day of the walk should arrive early and speak with a volunteer in the WKCTC parking lot. Volunteers will let each wave of walkers know when it is their turn to enter the gym.
There is no fee to participate in the walk. AFSP recommends potential participants register online at afsp.org.
According to AFSP’s website, the group uses donations to fund research for suicide prevention, create and distribute educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “TALK” to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.