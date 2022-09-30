A branch of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has come together with the Paducah community to raise awareness of and work to prevent suicide with a walk at WKCTC’s campus Saturday.

“It’s the Paducah Out of the Darkness community walk,” said Tonya Newton, Paducah walk chair. “Each year, [the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention] have a big community walk to get the word out that suicide is preventable. You just have to be knowledgeable of it and get the education to prevent it.”

