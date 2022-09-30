A branch of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has come together with the Paducah community to raise awareness of and work to prevent suicide with a walk at WKCTC’s campus Saturday.
“It’s the Paducah Out of the Darkness community walk,” said Tonya Newton, Paducah walk chair. “Each year, [the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention] have a big community walk to get the word out that suicide is preventable. You just have to be knowledgeable of it and get the education to prevent it.”
The event seeks to raise money and awareness of suicide.
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. with on average 130 suicides per day nationwide. In 2020 alone, there were 1.2 million suicide attempts, with 45,979 being successful.
“On our walk, we raise funds throughout the year and you can walk individually or as a team,” Newton said.
Newton herself has personal experience with suicide and its ramifications.
“Four years ago, I lost my husband to suicide,” she said. “I’ve always been aware of mental health through my mother and personal family, but that really hit home. I didn’t even know until then that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention even existed. I accidentally found it on Facebook one day and I went to one of the walks at Brook’s stadium. They kind of got me interested into it and then I’ve just kind of went from there. I just became more and more involved.”
COVID, in addition to harming many people’s mental health, also made attempts to raise awareness much more difficult.
“COVID kind of hurt everything,” she said. “We had virtual walks and that sort of thing but it put a damper on everything. We’re hoping to be back in full force … we are really trying hard to get the awareness out in the community. There are so many people affected by suicide, this has touched even people that you wouldn’t expect.”
The event hopes to raise $12,500 for the AFSP. So far, Paducah has raised $7,477 as of Thursday.
