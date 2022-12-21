The National Weather Service (NWS) office stationed in Paducah is projecting “dangerously cold air” to arrive in the region Thursday night and stick around through the Christmas weekend, with wind chills below zero and potentially as cold as -20 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday mornings.
Chris Noles, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Paducah, said a cold front is bringing in bitter cold temperatures and high wind speeds into the area Thursday between 4 and 6 p.m.
Paducah is projected to experience temperatures with wind chills at -16 degrees overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning. These below-zero temperatures could stick around through Saturday, with Noles projecting to see some improvements on Sunday.
“We’re going to see some unusually cold weather, extreme cold, coming in,” Noles said. “The winds will really pick up from the west, our temperatures are going to fall very quickly, and our wind chills will become increasingly bitterly cold through the evening and overnight Thursday night.”
In addition to the sub-zero temperatures arriving in Paducah Thursday, forecasters are projecting light rain during the day. As the cold front moves in during the late afternoon and early evening, that rain could turn to snow. Noles said as of Tuesday afternoon, forecasters were projecting between one to two inches of snow in Paducah, although three inches of snow has not been ruled out yet. NWS is also projecting wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph on Thursday night going into Friday.
When temperatures or wind chills reach -20 degrees or below, Noles said the risk for frostbite goes up, as it can take as little as 30 minutes outside in those temperatures to experience frostbite. Overexerting in extreme cold can also cause heart issues, especially for those at greater risk of experiencing heart issues. Noles suggests people stay indoors if they can, but if they have to go outside, wear multiple layers, gloves, and a hat to try and stay warm.
As for travel, Noles said Thursday night does not look like a good time to travel, and added he would avoid traveling on Friday as well. While road crews are prepping the roads for inclement weather, Noles said with the rain Thursday and a potential for a flash freeze as temperatures plummet Thursday evening, road treatments may not be as effective.
Noles said a slippery layer could still be on some roads going into the day on Friday. For those traveling for the holidays, Noles said Saturday or Sunday look like better options at the moment.
Washington Street Baptist Church offers an overnight warming shelter at 739 Washington St. next the the main church building. Additionally, Pastor Raynarldo Henderson told The Sun Washington Street Baptist’s warming center will also be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing those who stay overnight to also stay during the day.
Those who stay overnight can get dinner and breakfast, and Henderson said lunch is available on Friday and Saturday for those in the warming center. Check-ins for overnight stays start at 5:30 p.m. and are accepted until 10 p.m. The warming center has a capacity of 20 people. Additional guidelines are available at paducahky.gov/warming-center.
The Salvation Army’s cold weather shelter at 3100 Irvin Cobb Dr. is open daily until 5 p.m., Lt. David Donegan said in a press release.
“With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. So we are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot drinks to warm you up, too,” Donegan said.
As households prepare for the incoming arctic blast of cold weather, folks are encouraged to follow safety tips for proper indoor heating. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, home fires occur more often in winter months than any other point in the year. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of home heating fires involve portable space heaters, and space heaters are involved in 86% of home heating fire deaths.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said to avoid placing objects, especially flammable objects like bedding, newspapers, clothing and curtains too close to heating sources. Flammable objects should be at least three feet away from heating sources. Cherry also recommends not putting space heater’s in a child’s bedroom. The U.S. Fire Administration also recommends using space heaters that automatically shut off if the heater tips over.
Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman added families should have a fire escape plan in case of emergencies, especially for those in multiple-story homes or those who live in apartment buildings.
Water expands as it freezes, which puts stress on pipes that can cause them to burst, especially if the pipes are in unheated areas like crawlspaces or garages, or if the pipes are in exterior walls with inadequate heat or insulation.
Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen suggested households to allow cold water to drip from the faucet furthest away from the main shutoff valve (or a faucet on an exterior wall) to help prevent water in pipes from freezing and potentially bursting the pipes.
Other preventative tips include insulating pipes in unheated or drafty areas, shutting off outdoor hose bibs, disconnecting and draining garden hoses, closing crawlspace vents, and opening cabinets beneath any place with a water supply (like kitchens and bathrooms) to allow warm air to circulate.
Everyone in a household should know where the main shutoff valve is and know how to shut the water off in case of emergencies, Petersen added. If you find a pipe has frozen, Petersen said you can thaw it gently using a hair dryer with the faucet left open. The pipe needs to be monitored as it thaws because a leak will develop as the pipe thaws if the wall of the pipe has burst. Never thaw a frozen pipe using an open flame, he added.
