The National Weather Service (NWS) office stationed in Paducah is projecting “dangerously cold air” to arrive in the region Thursday night and stick around through the Christmas weekend, with wind chills below zero and potentially as cold as -20 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Chris Noles, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Paducah, said a cold front is bringing in bitter cold temperatures and high wind speeds into the area Thursday between 4 and 6 p.m.

