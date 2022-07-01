Jeffery Sturm has been named the principal of Concord Elementary School, according to a media release issued Wednesday by the McCracken County School District.
He succeeds Aaron Edwards, who will be an assistant principal at McCracken County High School.
Sturm will begin his 13th year with the McCracken County district. He taught health and physical education for nine years at Lone Oak High School, Farley Elementary School and Reidland Intermediate/Middle schools.
Sturm has been the assistant principal at Reidland Elementary School for the last three years. He has also coached football at McCracken County High School, and basketball and cross country at Lone Oak High School and McCracken County High School.
“I am honored to be selected as the next principal of Concord Elementary School,” he said. “I look forward to continuing the academic success of Concord, while building positive relationships with students, staff and parents.”
Sturm earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and health promotion from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Murray State University and a Rank 1 teaching certification in education administration from MSU.
