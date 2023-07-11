Schools are gearing up for the first day of class, and the United Way of Western Kentucky said it wants to be sure every student has the tools needed to succeed this year.
Celebrating its 14th year, the United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive has shoppers at Paducah’s two Walmart stores loading a yellow school bus with donations. According to a United Way news release, this year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
United Way said volunteers will pass out shopping lists with needed school supplies to people at Walmart — Hinkleville Road and Walmart — Irvin Cobb Drive. Shoppers can purchase supplies and drop them off on their way out of stores.
United Way said people can also Stuff the Bus with their secure online donations anytime at unitedwaywky.org/bus — just click the “give online” button on the event page. Since the United Way recently expanded its service to western Kentucky, United Way said this event benefits students in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties.
Stuff the Bus helped more than 1,100 students a year in all 18 public and private schools in Paducah-McCracken County during previous events, according to United Way.
