Schools are gearing up for the first day of class, and the United Way of Western Kentucky said it wants to be sure every student has the tools needed to succeed this year.

Celebrating its 14th year, the United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive has shoppers at Paducah’s two Walmart stores loading a yellow school bus with donations. According to a United Way news release, this year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

