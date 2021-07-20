'Stuff the Bus' helps get school supplies to students in need

People donating school supplies to United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Saturday helped students and local schools’ Family Resource Centers.
Volunteers and employees of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County asked people at the Southside and Hinkleville Road Walmart locations and Sam’s Club to donate school supplies to help local students start the school year off right.
Those supplies were put on a school bus at those sites.
Volunteers handed out shopping lists to store patrons to let them know what supplies were most needed.
On Monday, Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) representatives from local schools and other school representatives came to Lone Oak Elementary School to gather the supplies they need and take them back to their schools.
Supplies were stacked on tables — notebooks on one table, scissors on another and so on — and FRYSC representatives would gather the supplies their students need.
The supplies donated on Saturday will go to 18 area schools:
• Elementary schools: Clark, Concord, Heath, Hendron-Lone Oak, Lone Oak, McNabb, Morgan, Reidland.
• Intermediate schools: Lone Oak, Reidland.
• Middle schools: Heath, Lone Oak, Paducah, Reidland.
• High schools: McCracken County, Paducah.
• School systems: Community Christian Academy, St. Mary.
Anne Bidwell, the community impact manager for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said the donations of school supplies will help in many different ways.
“Anyone who has a need for school supplies can contact their school’s Family Resource Center,” she said. “Their job is to remove any non-academic barriers to students’ success.
“That’s a need we can meet. When a student is lacking a backpack or pencils or something like that, all they need to do is let (FRYSC representatives) know.”
Bidwell added that providing school supplies to Family Resource Centers enables the centers to focus their resources on other student needs.
“If we can do the small stuff, they can attack the bigger challenges,” she said.
Betsy Burkeen, CEO of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said the effort helps all schools in the area, public or private.
“These supplies are just essential to our local kiddos,” she said. “We disperse these supplies to all city, county and private schools.
“This is the 12th year for this event, so we’re just super-thankful that we’ve been able to do this for this many years. We have so much support from the community and from the schools, and at the end of the day, it helps our kiddos start off on a fresh, good start for the new school year.”
Burkeen said local United Way programs are reassessed based on need, and “Stuff the Bus” is something that has been needed each year.
“We also ask the schools to tell us how many families were supported with those supplies,” she said. “For the last couple of years, it’s been around 1,300 or 1,400 kiddos, so it is definitely essential.
“All of the school (representatives) will come together, and they will divide it evenly, but they will divide what they need, like the high school is not going to need crayons, so (the school FRYSC representatives) will divide the supplies, based on what the schools’ needs are.”
More information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and its programs can be found at unitedwaypaducah.org.
