Alex Shaverin has been in the United States for six years, but he has adapted well, and after studying electricity for four years, he would like to pursue a higher degree related to the field.
Shaverin is a senior at Marshall County High School and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Shaverin came to Marshall County in 2016 from St. Petersburg, Russia, so there was not only a change in languages but the adjustment of moving from a large metropolitan area to Benton.
“My parents had an opportunity to move from Russia to here,” he said. “They are both engineers. My dad is also an economist. Right now, he is also working for Pinnacle. It’s been a big switch for them. They did it just for me and my siblings, to give us opportunities.”
Shaverin said his decision to study electricity was almost happenstance.
“Well, at first, I just wanted to learn some skills and gain some knowledge along the way,” he said. “I was just going to start with electricity as one of the first ones I picked and then move on to something else.
“Honestly, I just enjoyed it so much that I decided to stick with electricity and learn other skills along the way. There are a lot of hands-on opportunities, hands-on projects that we have to do during my freshman and sophomore years.”
After studying electricity for four years at the technical center, Shaverin said he enjoys getting out and doing work.
“Electricity is really very interesting because it is a very complex subject to study,” he said. “You have a lot to learn, and it is really nice to get out there and work with it hands-on as well as learn along the way and study the concept as a whole.”
Shaverin does co-op work at the Pinnacle Inc. general contracting company in Benton. He works from 6-11:30 a.m. before going to school.
“I get a good five hours in,” he said. “Usually, I go out and do some landscaping or something like that.”
Over the last few years, Shaverin worked carpentry jobs with his dad and did some landscaping work with friends during school breaks. The landscaping work turned into a business, working around his school and work schedules.
“In the summer, we had a two months’ waiting list of projects to do,” he said. “It really picked up, and I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s been a great experience, learning things you would use in life.
“The same goes for my construction work. There are a lot of very useful skills — not just the work, but things like leadership, sustainability and planning.”
Thomas Evans is Shaverin’s instructor in the electricity program, and he said he has been with the program as long as Shaverin has.
“Alex’s freshman year was my first year teaching,” Evans said, speaking about Shaverin’s growth in learning the language and local culture. “(Working with Shaverin) wasn’t just a learning experience for him, but it was a learning curve for me, also, but it was something that I will always keep with me. It opened my eyes to the world a lot.
“Alex is the most intelligent student that I have ever had the privilege of teaching in my class ... I hate to lose a student, but I’m really excited to see what the future holds for him. The sky’s the limit.”
Shaverin said that after graduation, he would like to go to college and study biomedical or mechanical engineering.
Shaverin is a member of the Young Americans for Freedom Club and the Interact Club.
He was also on the varsity soccer team as a junior and senior, with both teams finishing as the Region 1 runner-up. Shaverin played all 39 games for the Marshals.
With whatever free time is left, Shaverin coaches the U-12 Marshall County Dynamos soccer team.
Shaverin is the son of Anna and Anatolii Shaverin of Benton.
This is the final article for this school year featuring the 29 technical center students chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week were chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet on April 21 at Marshall County High School for this year’s Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
