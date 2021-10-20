Students tour the new Lone Oak Middle School building

This week, students from Lone Oak Middle School will take a tour of their new building on Bleich Street to get acclimated to their new education edifice.
Sixth-graders went through their class schedules in the new building Tuesday. Seventh-graders will follow suit Wednesday, and the eighth-graders will get their turn on Thursday.
The two-story state-of-the-art building will officially open its doors on Tuesday. There will be no school for LOMS students on Monday, enabling teachers and staff to make last-minute adjustments to the classrooms and the building.
Lyndsey Howard, a sixth-grade science teacher, talked about how excited she is to be going to a new building.
“It’s kind of like Disney World,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so excited to see it.
“I came in earlier today and, as a teacher, you learn to roll with the punches. Today (Tuesday), I told (the students), ‘I know the school probably as well as you do right now, so we’re going to learn together.’ ”
Howard said her classroom is bigger than her previous one and has more high-tech tools for her students to use.
“We can do cooler experiments, we can spread out more,” she said. “There are just more opportunities to make the kids love science as much as I do.”
Coye Elliott is in his third year as principal at Lone Oak Middle School and, now, the first principal of the new building.
“For two years, it seems like we’ve had nothing but bad news — not just in this area, but everywhere,” he said. “Being able to get here has been a breath of fresh air.”
The opening was delayed due to construction problems that included shipping issues and weather. While disappointed the school did not open at the start of the new year, Elliott said he was happy to be able to get into the new building.
“Basically, in about two months’ time, we’ve had two opening days of school,” he said. “It’s a unique situation for us to be in, but I will tell you this: If you had asked them two years ago that if we knew we were going to have to go through what we went through to get to a facility as nice as this, would you have done it, I think 100% of them would have said, ‘Yes.’
“…Our thing has always been: ‘Anything worth having is worth waiting for.’ Something this nice definitely takes time. It was built in the middle of a pandemic as well, so there are factors that went into ordering things, getting material and that kind of thing. Again, something we learned over the past couple of years is rolling with the punches and doing the best we can do.”
Other features include two small amphitheater-style seats outside of the school for when teachers want to bring their classes outdoors, a 21st century library and media center and connections in science labs for electronics and other laboratory needs.
Although the new middle school building is on the same street as Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, school district officials do not foresee any traffic problems, as the school run on different schedules.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
