The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. (MCCCE) will distribute the 2023-24 Educational Scholarships at a reception honoring 25 students at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clemens Fine Arts Center on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Marquise Greene, the senior account executive in the Dallas Mavericks Group and Events Department.
Greene was raised in Paducah and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 2010. He received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Louisville, majoring in sports administration.
After graduating from college in 2015, Greene moved to St. Louis, where he was employed as an inside sales representative for the St. Louis Cardinals. After a short time with the team, he accepted the position with the Mavericks professional basketball team.
Greene handles such notable events for the organization such as African American Heritage Night, Black Excellence Night and Sneakeasy.
In addition to being passionate about his professional career and the business side of his role, Greene also has a passion to serve his community and others by holding the position of co-chair for the organization’s Black Employee Network, which is an employee resource group within the Dallas Mavericks that aims to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that aligns with organizational goals.
Due to additional funds received from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund, enhanced scholarship funds will also be presented to six students in Class XII of the PaxtonScholars program, which includes seniors Christopher Allen, Coy Booker, Justice Campbell, Dasia Garland, Joemari Starks and Kauri Whitfield.
These students will receive scholarship funds earned during their junior and senior years of high school. They were awarded a college-ready laptop computer with a carrying case in December 2022 and will receive additional funds next year which they will earn during their first two semesters of college (all these funds are based on grade-point averages).
Students in Class XI of the PaxtonScholars program will receive funds earned during their Spring 2023 college semester, and students recently selected to comprise the PaxtonScholars Program Class XIII will be recognized.
The 25 students — shown with their field of study and chosen college or university — who were chosen for the scholarship based on their GPA, financial need, achievements and future goals to receive the 2023-24 MCCCE Educational Scholarship funds totaling about $45,000 are:
• Maurice Baucom, psychology, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Ma’Hali Brown, finance, University of Kentucky.
• Jo’Laysia Casey, nursing, University of Louisville.
• Gabrielle Copeland, theatre and arts administration, University of Kentucky.
• Shaovion Davis, practical nursing, Hondros College of Nursing.
• Shymiya Daye, exercise science, University of Louisville.
• DaRoyce Flemons, kinesiology and exercise science, University of Kentucky.
• Diamond Gray, nursing, University of Kentucky.
• Raymond Green, mechanical engineering, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Sarina Hamilton, graphic design, Murray State University.
• Audriah Hawthorne, communications disorders, Murray State University.
• Zoe Houston, physics and math, Murray State University.
• Chase Maxie, mechanical engineering, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Lebran McMullen, business, Lindsey Wilson College.
• Roselyn Minter, civil engineering, University of Kentucky College of Engineering at Paducah.
• Katherine Morrison, nursing, University of Louisville.
• Khiland Moss, kinesiology, University of Kentucky.
• Jackson Mundy, business management, University of Louisville.
• Trinity Patterson, criminology, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Wesley Saxton, nursing, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Hanna Scott, learning and behavior disorders and middle school social studies, Murray State University.
• Avery Strayhorn, physical education, Murray State University.
• Brenda Taylor, education, Kentucky State University, Education Major
• Katelynn Williams, accounting, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Ka’lieya Wilson, pre-nursing and dental hygiene, University of Louisville.
Maxie also earned the seventh annual B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship were:
Those who earned the Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarship — with their field of study and college or university — include:
• Synia Shaw-Laster, psychology, University of Kentucky.
• Madyson Wilson, business, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
For the 17th consecutive year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities donated funds to purchase two new college-ready laptop computers with carrying cases. Cathy Elliott will award them to two scholarship winners during the program.
Eight area mentoring and tutoring organizations each received $1,200 grants from the MCCCE Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enrichment Program.
Recipients include the Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Ministries Inc., L.I.F.E. Community Inc., The Luther Carson Four Rivers Center, KeysII at Broadway United Methodist Church, Tornado Alley Youth Services Center, Black Coal & Roses Society Young Ladies Organization, PTHS African American Leadership Club and the MCHS African American Leadership Club.
The scholarship event is open to the public. For tickets, call 270-519-9101 to purchase your tickets for a suggested $10 donation.
For more information about MCCCE Inc. or to make a donation, visit its website at mccce.org.
