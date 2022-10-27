Eighth-grade students from around McCracken County took part in the Paducah Chamber West Kentucky Launch Experience Middle School Career Expo, an exposition to show the prospective high schoolers many of the careers they can aspire to.
The Launch Experience expo took place Wednesday at the Schroeder Expo Center and was sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Launch Experience has been made available to area eight-graders for the last several years, according to Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We are actually using a pattern that was developed by Bowling Green’s chamber of commerce,” she said. “They had gotten a state grant to come here and assist us in doing ours. Since then, we patterned it after what we knew was successful somewhere else.
“We’ve had other chambers come here and look at ours, and now, they are doing them. Murray has just done theirs and Mayfield and Graves County is here today to see ours. We all work together very well.”
Wilson said the expo targets eighth-graders because it is a formative time in the students’ lives.
“That is a year when they will begin to choose a career path that they want to take in high school,” she said. “So, this gives them an opportunity to see it before they have to start choosing their classes for high school and what they want to study.”
Wilson said the chamber has been asked about including eighth-grade students from outside of the county, but she said that the amount of space and the amount of time it would take to enable other eighth-graders to walk around the expo would not be sufficient.
Wilson said there were about 40 businesses that contributed to the Launch Experience this year.
“We want (the students) to know what careers are available within our community,” she said. “This will give them an opportunity to meet local businesses and hear firsthand about the careers they can select from.
“It ranges from careers in the trades to careers that they would need a four-year degree and beyond.”
It was estimated that more than 800 eighth-grade students took part in Wednesday’s event.
Career fields that were showcased included manufacturing, construction and workforce skills fields, engineering, health care, tourism, logistics and professional services, including police and fire departments.
Among the businesses and educational institutions taking part in the Launch Experience were ACS Airsoft, Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky, Atmos Energy, Baptist Health Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport, Beltline Electric, Boyd CAT, the city of Paducah, Computer Services Inc., Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, HDR Engineering, Ingevity, Ingram Barge Company, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, Kemper CPA, McKeel Equipment, MidAmerica Conversion Services, Murray State University, Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus, Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau;
Paducah Fire Department, Paducah Innovation Hub, Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, Paducah Parks and Recreation Department, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Power System, Paducah Professional Women, Phoenix Paper, River Discovery Center, Swift & Staley, University of Kentucky College of Engineering Paducah Campus, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service of McCracken County, US Bank and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
