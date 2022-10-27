PADNWS-10-27-22 CAREER EXPO - PHOTO

J.R. Wix (far left), a Paducah Power System serviceman, helps Torian Parker of Paducah Middle School use what is called a hot stick to open and close a cutout on a simulated light pole, something that linemen often do to cut off or restore power. When the cutout is closed, the street light seen at the far right of the photo turns on.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Eighth-grade students from around McCracken County took part in the Paducah Chamber West Kentucky Launch Experience Middle School Career Expo, an exposition to show the prospective high schoolers many of the careers they can aspire to.

The Launch Experience expo took place Wednesday at the Schroeder Expo Center and was sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In