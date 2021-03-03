MAYFIELD — The driver of a car that collided with a Graves County school bus Tuesday was taken to a Paducah hospital for injuries, but the bus driver and students were not injured, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince reported that at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. David Warner and Deputy John Cavin were dispatched to the collision at the intersection of Ky. 440 and Ky. 408.
An investigation indicated Danny D. Beyer, 56, of Boaz, was westbound on Ky. 408 West in a 2012 Toyota Camry. Beyer stopped at the stop sign but then pulled into the path of a Graves County School bus, which was southbound on 440. The bus driver, Savannah F. Frizzell, 33, of Boaz, was unable to avoid Beyer.
The front driver’s side of the school bus collided with the front passenger side of Beyer’s vehicle. Beyer was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of possible injuries. Neither Frizzell nor any of the 19 students on the school bus complained of any injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Both Frizzell and Beyer were wearing seat belts.
First responders were on scene for just over an hour while the two vehicles were removed and the roadway cleared. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Lowes Fire Department, Melber Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management and Graves County Schools resource officers.
