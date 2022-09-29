Every weekday morning at 7:22, a group of students shuffle into the Paducah Innovation Hub to begin work on a new class that will help them learn the ins and outs of building video games.

The career pathway is called “Digital Design and Game Development” and the classes in that pathway include digital literacy, introduction to digital game graphics, advanced 3-D game development and advanced game development and publishing.

