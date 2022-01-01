Students in districts affected by tornadoes to return to school

Mayfield Independent schools are reopening on Jan. 10 for students, allowing teachers and staff time to transition from disaster relief back to their educational duties.
All other school districts in western Kentucky affected by tornadoes on Dec. 10 will open as scheduled.
Graves, Caldwell, Fulton and Hickman counties are opening Monday, while Marshall County is reopening for the semester on Tuesday as planned.
The Sun reached out to the Fulton Independent School District but got no response.
“Mayfield High School served as a shelter and distribution center for the community following the Dec. 10 tornado that struck Mayfield and Graves County,” according to a news release issued by Mayfield Superintendent Joe Henderson. “Teachers and staff will return Jan. 3.”
Mayfield district officials are asking parents to inform the district of any student pick-up and drop-off address changes as soon as possible, so the district can begin coordinating new school bus routes.
The district has created a Google form, https://forms.gle/JBFVf99rZJdrR99BA, parents can fill out to notify the district of address changes.
Officials are asking families to be patient with the district’s transportation department as school resumes.
“Routes will most definitely be different and they will more than likely change daily due to road closures throughout the city during cleanup,” according to the plan. “We will do the best we can to stay on a schedule, but we will need your patience as we work to build a new method for maneuvering through the streets of our town.”
The district will continue to offer mental health counseling for students and employees. Students and their families can contact their school or the district office to receive those services.
Additionally, the district will continue to focus on the material needs of students, employees and families.
“If you need supplies, help finding basic needs, financial assistance, etc. please reach out to us by calling 270-247-3868 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and we will do whatever we can to assist you,” according to the plan.
Officials said families will begin receiving calls from staff members during the week of Jan. 3-7. Those calls will allow families to ask any questions they may have and let them know about school supply needs or other needs they have as their children return to school.
Schools in the area received no more than minor damages from the storms that went through the area on Dec. 10, according to the school districts.
