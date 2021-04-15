Students in grades 6-12 had a virtual opportunity to learn about careers in the marine industry in a Wednesday webinar coordinated by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The “Who Works the Rivers?” program is part of the Kentucky chamber’s Bus to Business program, designed to show students what career paths are available in their communities.
Representatives of several river-related companies with a presence in Paducah were featured in the hour-long virtual session, which also included several short informational videos about the industry, the volume of cargo imported and exported each year and the variety of positions and training that the industry provides.
In addition to specific job information, students were also given tips on how to prepare for a job interview, conduct themselves during the interview, and learn to take advantage of every opportunity to learn on the job and advance in their careers.
Randy Bowling is a port captain with Crounse Corporation and has been with the company for 35 years.
“I wear a lot of hats here. I help recruit people and actually manage 11 vessels in our division here in Paducah,” he said. “I started as a deckhand, went to pilot and then moved shoreside about nine years ago. So, I’ve been through about very aspect you can go through.”
Bowling said he initially thought about a career as teacher and coach, but with several family members involved in the river industry, ultimately decided on a different path.
“I did try college for a little while, then I decided to come out on a boat, make some money and continue my education,” he said. “When I came out and got on the boat ... I never left. But the coaching and teaching part kind of went hand-in-hand with what’s going on, on the river.
“I still got to coach, I still got to teach and so I’ve had a great career. I love what I do and I love teaching people and seeing them grow,” he said. “Nothing makes me prouder than helping the people I’ve come in contact with over the years get where they want to go in life and their careers.”
Katie Cronin works in human resources at Ingram Barge Co., admitting she got into the industry because of family.
“Both of my parents actually worked with Randy at Crounse Corporation, my mom was in accounting and my dad is a captain on a towboat. I didn’t really graduate with anything that applies to my job now. I went to college for communications and marketing and (only) took one HR class.”
She started work at Marquette Transportation as a receptionist, then moved into sales briefly and then to her role in human resources at Ingram.
“It’s a family thing for me, and besides, when your grow up in and around Paducah you’re usually pretty familiar with the industry,” Cronin said.
Valerie Coffelt is director of deck personnel with Marquette Transportation. She said her advice to new hires is not to worry too much about not previously knowing about the industry.
“I always tell new hires they’re not the first new guy or new girl that doesn’t know anything (yet). I tell them just to focus on the things they do know, being polite, being a decent person. Don’t be afraid, don’t be intimidated. Some of these guys ‘catch’ a boat and they’ve never even seen one before.”
Taylor Chandler also works at Ingram in talent management. She fielded a question about opportunities for women in what is perceived as a predominately male industry.
“I think women can do everything that a man can do. We actually this year, we’ve had two females come through the deckhand orientation training. We have two more in post-offer process that will be joining us this year,” she said.
“That is something that I think is gradually gaining more interest from women. Manual labor isn’t for all women — or men. We do offer cook positions (that are predominantly filled by women). But I’m all for women deckhands ... if that’s something you’re interested in, definitely apply.”
