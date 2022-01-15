Students give feedback on upcoming baseball film

Ten students from Paducah Middle School met with movie producer Ron Schmidt on Friday to talk about his upcoming film, “This Field Looks Green to Me,” which he is planning to film later this year.
Schmidt and the students discussed the basic plot of the film, as well as whether the students would be interested in learning lessons about what it was like growing up during the Jim Crow era through the film.
Overall, the students believed that seeing a movie from the perspective of Black and white children would help them learn what it was like being a kid some 70 years ago. While the students mentioned learning about American Civil Rights figures like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. in school, they felt that a classroom could not show what it was like to live through segregation like a film could.
Schmidt said while the plot centers around the story of one of the first integrated Little League baseball teams in the south, the movie is more about friendship and how people of different races can come together. Students discussed with Schmidt about how the film would portray empathy and friendship between the three main characters: Charlie, who is Black; Jaybird, who is white; and Sadie Mae, who also is white.
One student, Jazavian Rollins, said the film’s historical aspect could connect different groups of people together and help people of all ages see how things were in the past.
“History connects to all kinds of people,” Rollins said.
All of the students present said they would want to watch the movie when it is released. They were interested in possibly being involved in the filming process, since several scenes are scheduled to shoot in Paducah and could use extras.
Adanma Onyedike Barton, who is a professor and chairwoman of the Department of Theatre & Film at Berea College, has signed on to direct “This Field Looks Green to Me.” Barton was the first African American female president of the Kentucky Theatre Association and currently serves as the vice president for equity and inclusion for the Southeastern Theatre Conference.
Barton said watching the film would be an opportunity to teach kids about past experiences and to help families start a conversation about America’s past.
“I know this is a catalyst for conversation about history, about race, about friendship,” Barton said.
Barton said she is also looking forward to having some of her own students learn more about the filmmaking process from having hands-on experiences at sets in Paducah and Middlesboro.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.